Sonakshi Sinha buys a plush 4 BHK apartment in Bandra, Mumbai

By: Mohnish Singh







If you ever wondered what your favourite celebrities do with the truckload of money that they earn from their acting assignments and endorsements, let us tell you that some of them invest in real estate.

Bollywood has a long list of actors who have invested heftily in the real estate market. A few celebrities have made huge investment even over the last few months. While Hrithik Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor reportedly bought high-profile properties in Juhu, Alia Bhatt invested in a huge house in upmarket Bandra.

Now, a leading entertainment portal has just revealed that Sonakshi Sinha is the next B-town celebrity to have invested in real estate. The actress, who boasts of several successful films on her resume, has bought a plush 4 BHK apartment in Bandra Reclamation, which is considered as one of the prime locations in Mumbai.







Confirming the same, Sinha tells the publication that it is the fruition of a long-cherished dream. “Ever since I started working, it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard-earned money before I turned thirty. I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened.”

Sonakshi Sinha began her acting career with Dabangg (2010), co-starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film was a huge success at the box-office and the actress went on to star in several high-profile films afterward.

She currently lives with her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha in their Juhu bungalow called Ramayana. The actress has no plans of moving out of her parents’ bungalow right away and will continue living with the entire family.







“I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream and a great investment,” she concludes.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is waiting for the release of her next film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Rumours are rife in Bollywood corridors that she has been roped in to play the female lead in acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden digital project Heera Mandi. An official confirmation is awaited though.











