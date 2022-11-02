Website Logo
Some netizens want to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: ‘SRK called India intolerant’

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to open in cinemas on 25th January 2022 in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

On his 57th birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a big surprise to his millions of fans by dropping the teaser of his hotly anticipated film Pathaan, which marks his return to the silver screen after a long gap of four years. His last film Zero (2018), co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, did not perform well at the box office, incurring heavy losses to all the stakeholders.

Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the film with the world.  The teaser opens with someone asking, “What do you know about Pathaan?” Then, a voice-over answers, “there is no sign of him in 3 years and he was brutally tortured. Pathaan was caught in his last mission and so it is very hard to say that he is dead or alive.” In the next scene, Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) explodes onto the screen repeating the same dialogue “I am alive.”

While a large number of the audience is excited to watch the film on the big screen, some started trending #BoycottShahRukhKhan on Twitter today. Some netizens even questioned: “Why to praise Pathaan in India?”

They said that since the actor has hurt religious sentiments, again and again, people should boycott his upcoming films. They even shared images, news clippings, and incidents from the past where Khan was seen either speaking in support of Pakistani cricket players or speaking of intolerance in India. Have a look:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to open in cinemas on 25th January 2022 in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu. In addition to Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

