Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Somaiya Begum’s disappearance: Man rearrested on suspicion of murder

A body has been found near Fitzwilliam Street in Bradford

Somaiya Begum (image credit: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

West Yorkshire Police, investigating the disappearance of Somaiya Begum from Bradford, said a man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found.

Extensive enquiries were carried out since Begum, 20, had been reported missing from Bradford on June 26, the force said.

The body, found near Fitzwilliam Street on Wednesday evening, was yet to be formally identified but Begum’s family was informed of the development.

The 52-year-old man, who is currently in custody, was arrested on June 29 and was released on bail.

The spot where the body was found was cordoned off and forensic examinations continued, police said.

The force thanked the community for assisting the investigation, the BBC reported.

Local councillor Riaz Ahmed said it was unusual for Begum to be away from home for such a long time.

“The community has been deeply affected. This is not something that happens regularly, it’s out of the blue, especially for young women – they are afraid. This is the last thing we want. We don’t want anybody in fear and not venturing out,” he told ITV.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Karnataka warns against cattle slaughter on Bakrid, warns of strict action against offenders
News
Want strong and healthy nails? Include these essentials vitamins and minerals in your diet
News
For the first time in India’s history, no Muslim MP in ruling party
UK
Five found guilty of murdering teenager in Redbridge revenge attack
UK
I’m gonna blow this plane up: Brit teenager Aditya Verma arrested over EasyJet bomb hoax…
UK
Diplomats who exploit domestic staff won’t get immunity from prosecution, rules UK Supreme Court
News
Don’t fall for the ‘superfood’ hype! Sponsored research exaggerate the benefits of too…
News
Conman convicted for impersonating wealthy landlord’s missing son for 41 years in Bihar
News
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Mindy Kaling to play her Punjabi cousin in…
News
Who could take over as UK prime minister?
News
A 150,000-hectare insect ‘commuter’ network called B-lines, to provide nectar-rich pit stops for…
News
The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Karnataka warns against cattle slaughter on Bakrid, warns of strict…
Somaiya Begum’s disappearance: Man rearrested on suspicion of murder
“Can you help me with tips to become the world’s…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes royalty in the new poster of…
Want strong and healthy nails? Include these essentials vitamins and…
No one is remotely indispensable: Johnson’s resignation speech