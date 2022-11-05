Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala dubs for her debut Hollywood project The Monkey Man co-starring Dev Patel

Photo credit: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022), has shared an update on her upcoming film The Monkey Man, which marks her foray into Hollywood.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the dubbing studio where she can be seen dubbing for the much-anticipated film. “#Dub #MonkeyMan,” she wrote in the caption.

The Monkey Man marks Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut. It also stars him as the male lead alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharlto Copley, and Sikander Kher.

Speaking about the film, Dhulipala had earlier said in an interview, “I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016).”

She went on to add, “All these years later and many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives, looks like we belonged with each other all along. What appealed to me about the project is its collaborative spirit, a young and rather eccentric approach to the story, and most certainly the people involved. I knew it would be special from the get-go. I really enjoyed my character’s tender dilemmas; they were as glamorous as sorrowful.”

Talking about the film, a source had earlier said, “Monkey Man is a vibrant, thrilling, and above all entertaining story. The post-production patchwork happened in Mumbai and is completed now. Everything fell into place beautifully and the team is incredibly happy with the way it has shaped out.”

Meanwhile, Dhulipala is presently waiting for the premiere of her much-anticipated web series Made in Heaven Season 2 and her film The Night Manager.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘I just shut down’: Varun Dhawan opens up about being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction
FILM
Receiving Bollywood offers post Kantara, says Rishab Shetty
FILM
Rajinikanth set for guest appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam
Entertainment
Good will always outweigh the bad: Shah Rukh Khan on dealing with life problems
Entertainment
Internet goes bonkers as Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s lookalike found in Pakistan – see viral photo
Hollywood News
Lilly Singh to host and executive produce CTV primetime quiz show Battle of the Generations
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan,’ says director…
Entertainment
Have spent long time being secondary to men, now women need to have…
TELEVISION
Bumper In Berlin Trailer: Jameela Jamil plays a German popstar in Pitch Perfect…
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra’s Miss World 2000 win was ‘rigged’ claims former contestant: ‘Everyone knew…
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor reveals why he opted for a theatrical release for his new…
FILM
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lauds Rishab Shetty’s Kantara
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW