Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths dies at 77

Griffiths, who won the world title in 1979, achieved snooker’s “Triple Crown” by adding the Masters in 1980 and the UK Championship in 1982 to his record.

The World Snooker Tour described Griffiths as an ‘all-time snooker great’ and extended condolences to his family. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

TERRY GRIFFITHS, the former world snooker champion, has died at the age of 77 following a battle with dementia, his family announced on Sunday.

Griffiths, who won the world title in 1979, achieved snooker’s “Triple Crown” by adding the Masters in 1980 and the UK Championship in 1982 to his record.

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, the Welshman consistently performed at the highest level, reaching the World Championship quarter-finals for nine consecutive years and making it to the final in 1988.

“Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved hometown in South Wales,” his son Wayne shared on Facebook.

Wayne added, “A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way.”

The World Snooker Tour described Griffiths as an “all-time snooker great” and extended condolences to his family.

(With inputs from Reuters)