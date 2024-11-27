Law to gradually ban smoking advances in parliament

The proposals come after New Zealand reversed its decision to implement a similar generational smoking ban that would have prevented tobacco sales to those born after 2008.

By: EasternEye

LAWMAKERS have approved the initial stage of a proposed law aimed at phasing out smoking for future generations. On Tuesday, 415 MPs voted in favour of progressing the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, with 47 MPs opposing the measure.

The legislation proposes that anyone born after 1 January 2009 will be prohibited from purchasing cigarettes, gradually increasing the minimum legal smoking age each year. The government describes the move as a step towards creating Britain’s first “smoke-free generation.”

Reviving an earlier shelved Conservative initiative, the Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced the bill as part of efforts to strengthen preventative health measures and reduce strain on the NHS. The proposals include extending the indoor smoking ban to outdoor spaces such as playgrounds, school premises, and hospital grounds, subject to consultation.

The bill also introduces restrictions on vape advertising and packaging, as well as limiting flavours to curb their appeal to younger audiences. Additionally, it seeks to ban the manufacture and sale of the oral tobacco product snus, aligning with European Union regulations except in Sweden.

The government has announced separate legislation to ban disposable e-cigarettes by next year.

Health minister Wes Streeting said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Bill provides the protection that children and young people need to avoid a life imprisoned by addiction.”

Smoking in enclosed public spaces was banned in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2007, following a similar ban in Scotland in 2006.

(With inputs from AFP)