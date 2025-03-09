Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Smart eating for Ramadan: Essential food tips to stay energised while fasting

Learn to sustain energy levels during Ramadan

Smart eating for Ramadan: Essential food tips to stay energised while fasting

Healthy meal planning is essential while fasting

Anjali Mehta
By Anjali MehtaMar 09, 2025

While Ramadan includes many important elements like prayer, purification, dedication, controlling desires, and instilling positive habits, a key aspect of the holy month is fasting during daylight hours.

Surviving long days without food and water in a healthy way can be challenging, especially if the meals aren’t nutritious or properly planned. With that in mind, Eastern Eye has compiled top food tips to help those fasting sustain their energy, improve focus during prayers and daily tasks, and avoid pitfalls like fatigue and dehydration. These tips will ensure your fasting journey is both spiritually uplifting and physically sustainable.

Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) tips

< Don’t skip the suhoor meal, as it will set you up for the day. Apart from giving your body the nourishment it needs, foods like fruits, yoghurt, oats, nuts, chia seeds, quinoa, eggs, and smoothies will release energy throughout the day.

< Drink plenty of water and include hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, and oranges in your diet. Avoid caffeine, salty, and sugary foods, as they can lead to dehydration and energy crashes later in the day.

< Incorporating protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, cheese, and vegetables will provide a feeling of fullness and support muscle health.

< Foods with healthy fats, like avocado, nuts, seeds, or a drizzle of olive oil, provide longlasting energy and support brain function.

< Add high-fibre foods such as lentils, beans, or whole-grain cereals to maintain steady blood sugar levels and prevent hunger pangs.

< Foods rich in probiotics, like Greek yogurt, support digestion and prevent bloating.

< Complex carbohydrates like oats, wholegrain bread, and brown rice will help sustain energy throughout the day.

Iftar (breaking the fast) tips

< Start with the traditional practice of eating dates and drinking room-temperature water for a quick energy boost and to rehydrate the body.

< Avoid processed and greasy foods: Baking, grilling, or steaming is healthier than frying and helps avoid indigestion and lethargy.

< Aim for a balanced meal, including lean proteins (chicken, fish, tofu), healthy fats (nuts, olive oil), and fibre-rich vegetables.

< After a day of fasting, eat slowly and mindfully. This helps digestion and prevents overeating.

< Start with a light soup, like lentil, vegetable, or chicken broth, to aid hydration, soothe the stomach, and prepare it for heavier foods.

< Fresh salads with tomatoes, cucumbers, and leafy greens alongside the main dish will hydrate your body and give it a great vitamin boost.

< Swap sugary fizzy or syrup-based drinks for fresh fruit-infused water, unsweetened iced tea, or coconut water. < Break your fast slowly with smaller portions to aid digestion and prevent overeating.

< Replace sugary, creamy desserts with lighter options like fruit salads or yogurt parfaits.

Between iftar and suhoor

< Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Suhoor to prevent dehydration. Limit caffeine-based drinks like tea, coffee, and cola, as they can increase thirst later.

< Choose healthy snacks like nuts or fruit instead of sugary or processed foods. Dried fruits like apricots, prunes, and figs are great for energy and digestion when eaten in moderation.

General tips

< Plan meals in advance to ensure a balanced diet with all the required elements.

< This saves time, reduces reliance on unhealthy convenience foods or processed takeaways, and prevents food wastage, saving both money and resources.

< If you don’t like drinking lots of water, eat fresh fruit or make smoothies. < Include superfoods like chia seeds, dates, and almonds to boost your nutrient intake.

< Cook with healthier oils and use ghee in moderation. Olive and avocado oils are recommended. < Opt for chamomile or mint tea instead of coffee or tea to aid digestion and relaxation.

< Although it’s easier to use frozen ingredients, cooking with fresh products like garlic, ginger, and vegetables will immensely increase flavour and nutrients.

< Healthy food choices include cucumber, tomatoes, chicken, beef, fish, lamb, lentil soup, broccoli, spinach, broad beans, cabbage, chickpeas, brown rice, couscous, avocado, and fruits such as bananas, melons, kiwis, and clementines.

< Eating fruit at the end of your meal helps facilitate digestion.

< Tidying as you go along while preparing meals will make you more productive and reduce stress, creating a clean space that enhances efficiency and gives you more time to focus on the dishes.

< Monitor your body throughout the month.

< If something doesn’t feel right or you experience unusual fatigue or dehydration, adjust your diet accordingly.

< Minimise processed foods when possible.

< Don’t skimp on quality, especially when buying fresh foods like eggs, fruit, and vegetables. You can even grow your own produce, which is easier than you might think.

< Avoid white foods like bread, pasta, and rice whenever possible.

< Incorporate turmeric, cumin, or ginger into your meals for anti-inflammatory benefits and extra flavour without added calories.

healthy food choicesramadan fastingsuhoor mealramadan

Related News

‘Bad Feminism’ is the most honest kind: Why imperfect feminism is real power
Features

‘Bad Feminism’ is the most honest kind: Why imperfect feminism is real power

Vulnerable and targeted: The shocking reality for British Asians
Column

Vulnerable and targeted: The shocking reality for British Asians

Rokhsana Fiaz OBE: ‘Accelerate action’ for women’s equality
Features

Rokhsana Fiaz OBE: ‘Accelerate action’ for women’s equality

Eastern Eye
india team
Editorial

Champions Trophy final: 5 factors that may shape India-New Zealand clash

More For You

Balancing exercise with fasting during Ramadan

Stay active this Ramadan

Balancing exercise with fasting during Ramadan

Nes & Jay

RAMADAN is a time for spiritual growth, discipline, and deep reflection. However, it also poses unique challenges for those wanting to maintain a fitness routine, mainly due to the long hours of fasting and the subsequent limited energy reserves. With the right approach, it is possible to stay active during the holy month.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye has compiled quick tips to help balance exercise with fasting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nuts and Seeds

Nutritional power-houses that can boost your health in various ways

iStock

5 reasons to have nuts and seeds for breakfast

Nuts and seeds are nutritional powerhouses, making them a perfect addition to your breakfast routine. Packed with essential nutrients, they offer a host of health benefits that can boost your day from the start.

1. Rich in healthy fats

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds, are rich in heart-healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. These fats are essential for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation in the body. Including a handful of nuts or a sprinkle of seeds in your breakfast can promote cardiovascular health and lower your risk of heart disease. Omega-3 fats also play a role in improving brain function and maintaining mental clarity, which can be particularly beneficial at the beginning of your day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Essential medical screenings

Preventive care through routine check-ups

iStock

Top 3 essential medical screenings for women in their 30s

As women enter their 30s, life becomes increasingly demanding, with careers, relationships, and personal responsibilities taking centre stage. However, amidst all these commitments, maintaining one’s health is of paramount importance. Regular medical screenings play a critical role in the early detection of potential health concerns, allowing for timely intervention and treatment. For women in their 30s, preventive care through routine check-ups can help maintain overall well-being and ensure a healthy future. Here are the top three medical screenings every woman in her 30s should prioritise.

1. Cervical screening

Cervical screening, commonly referred to as the smear test, is a crucial preventive measure in the fight against cervical cancer. In the UK, women aged 25 to 64 are invited to have a cervical screening every three years, and it is especially important for those in their 30s. The smear test detects abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix, which can potentially develop into cervical cancer if left untreated.

Keep ReadingShow less
obesity-representational-iStock

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China. (Representational image: iStock)

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

BY 2050, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide could reach 3.8 billion, with India accounting for over 440 million, a global study published in The Lancet journal has estimated.

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China, while the United States, Brazil, and Nigeria follow, according to researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets sparks obesity concerns

A Leicester City council spokesman said the authority was “aware of the increasing number of takeaways in the city”

Getty Images

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets spark obesity concerns

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER ranks among the top 20 areas of England with the most fast food joints compared to its population. The city came in 17th of 152 local authority areas for the number of unhealthy eateries, with 153.5 for every 100,000 residents.

The figures, published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, show an increase in such outlets, up from 137.1 per 100,000 in 2017.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc