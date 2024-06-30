Six sentenced for using stolen ID to evade motoring fines

Police investigations uncovered 21 traffic offences by 12 vehicles which took place between 2019 and 2020 to be suspect.

Kamran Ahmed (L), Ayman Ahmed, and Abdul Kalam (R), were given sentences at Bradford Crown Court (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

SIX people have been sentenced at Bradford Crown Court last week for using a woman’s stolen identity details in an attempt to evade motoring fines.

The drivers, all based in West Yorkshire, used the stolen ID details of a Scottish woman when completing Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) forms sent to them. These forms require a vehicle’s registered keeper to confirm who was driving at the time of an offence, such as being caught speeding by a camera.

West Yorkshire Police’s Casualty Prevention Unit uncovered 21 separate road traffic offences involving 12 different vehicles, committed between 2019 and 2020. Most of these offences were related to speeding, and all had been falsely attributed to the innocent woman, who was unaware of the incidents.

Further investigation revealed that her identity had been stolen and misused by multiple drivers, leading to their subsequent prosecution.

Those sentenced were, Abdul Kalam, 43, of New Fields Walk, Kamran Ahmed, 43, of Wellands Terrace, Munsur Ali, 39, of Ashbourne Crescent, Ayman Ahmed, 24, of Fairfield Road, all from Bradford; Alia Malik, 36, of Church Road, Normanton, in Wakefield; Nasser Jahangir, 24, of Meadow Park Drive, Stanningley, Leeds.

Kanwal Ali, 34, of Upper Woodlands Road, Bradford, will be sentenced in September. He had previously admitted to perverting the course of justice.

Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police’s Casualty Prevention Unit, said: “All of the people involved had attempted to blame the offences on a woman who was entirely unconnected to both them and the vehicles involved in the motoring offences. In fact, this innocent woman has never set foot in West Yorkshire.”

“West Yorkshire Police is determined to take action against this kind of illegal activity and I’m pleased that these attempts to pervert the course of justice were identified and the people concerned brought to justice.

“People clearly hope to evade traffic offences which in the majority of cases can be resolved by attending an educational course.

“But by doing so, not only have they caused unwanted stress for an entirely innocent member of the public, but they have also had to face much more severe consequences for their actions by being hauled before the courts and sentenced for criminal offences.”