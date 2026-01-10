Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi labelled “tiring” on X, fans say Suriya and Dulquer “dodged a bullet”

Highlights

Parasakthi releases ahead of Pongal to mixed and largely negative reactions



Many viewers on X call it slow and tiring despite praising the cast



Fans of Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan say rejecting the film was the right call



Lukewarm opening for Sudha Kongara’s period drama

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa, released in cinemas on Saturday ahead of Pongal. The film, set in 1960s Madras and centred on resistance to Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, opened to divided reactions on X, with several viewers calling it slow and testing.

The project was initially offered to Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan, a detail that has now become part of the online conversation around the film’s reception.

“Boring” and “tests patience”, say early viewers

One viewer who rated the film 1.5 out of 5 wrote that Parasakthi “dreams big” but fails to create a convincing period world. Comparing it to Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, the user said the film never truly pulls the audience into its era.

Another called it a boring period drama, saying the first half starts well with an authentic setup but is weighed down by slow narration and a dull love track. According to the review, the second half drags even more, with stretched scenes and convenient writing, while the emotional core around the language movement feels shallow.

Several posts repeated the same theme: a slow first half, tiring second half, and love portions between Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela that “tested patience”.

Performances praised, film called average

Despite criticism of the film, many viewers singled out the actors and music for praise. One review said Sivakarthikeyan “leads the show”, with strong support from Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. GV Prakash’s background score and songs were also widely appreciated.

However, even positive notes about performances were often followed by criticism of the writing and direction. Viewers spoke of abrupt edits, emotional disconnect and “mediocre execution”, calling the overall film average despite having “powerful content”.

“Dodged a bullet”: Suriya and Dulquer fans react

As negative reviews spread, fans of Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan began celebrating their decision to reject the script. Memes and posts suggested both actors had “escaped” a poor project.

One fan wrote that rejecting Parasakthi was Suriya’s best decision in years, while another said early reviews proved why the original cast turned it down. Similar comments followed for Dulquer, with fans calling it a “huge escape”.

Mixed response for director and theme

While much of the criticism targeted Sudha Kongara’s execution, a section of viewers defended her for attempting a politically charged subject. Some praised the film as dramatic and powerful, calling Sivakarthikeyan’s role his best since Amaran and congratulating Sudha for bringing the topic to a younger audience.

Still, the dominant tone on X remained critical. For many viewers, Parasakthi’s strong cast, music and theme were not enough to overcome what they felt was slow storytelling and uneven writing.