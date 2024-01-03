Siraj rips through South Africa in second test

Siraj took a career-best six for 15

Mohammed Siraj delivers a ball during the first day of the second cricket Test match against South Africa at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SEAMER Mohammed Siraj took a career-best 6-15 as India exploited a lively wicket to run through South Africa’s batting line-up and bowl the home side out for 55 on the stroke of lunch on the first day of the second test at Newlands on Wednesday (3).

Siraj was superb with his line and length in a nine over spell after South Africa had elected to bat first.

At the time their captain Dean Elgar described the pitch as an “interesting wicket with a few snakes in it”, but there was also some poor shot selection from the hosts.

India’s seamers have been able to get movement off the wicket, but there is also variable bounce at a venue where there has been some low scores.

New Zealand were bowled out for 45 in 2013 and Australia for 47 in 2011.

South Africa’s previous lowest innings total against India in tests was 79 at Nagpur in 2015. At home it was 130 at the same Newlands venue in 2018.

Siraj found the right line immediately and had Aiden Markram (2) caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip. Home captain Elgar (4), in his last test before retirement, chopped onto his stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) had debutant Tristan Stubbs (3) caught at short leg, before South Africa were 15-4 when Tony de Zorzi (2) was caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul with a strangle down the legside off Siraj.

David Bedingham (12) looked the one batter who was composed at the wicket before he misjudged a Siraj delivery that leapt off the surface and he was grabbed by Jaiswal.

Kyle Verreynne (15) and Marco Jansen (0) were also victims of the seamer’s unerring line and length, before Keshav Maharaj (3) became a first wicket in the match for seamer Mukesh Kumar (2-0) as the visitors ran through the tail.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by an innings and 32 runs.

(Reuters)