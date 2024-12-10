ICC penalises Siraj, Head for heated exchange during Adelaide Test

  • Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CRICKET

By: EasternEye

INDIA fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australia batsman Travis Head were fined for misconduct on Monday following an on-field exchange during the second Test in Adelaide.

Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he gave Head a send-off following his dismissal for 140 in Australia’s first innings.

The ICC said Siraj admitted to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.” He also received one demerit point.

Head, who reacted to the send-off, was also sanctioned with a demerit point. His charge related to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee.”

The exchange occurred after Siraj dismissed Head and pointed toward the Australia dressing room.

Despite the incident, the players appeared to reconcile during India’s second innings when Siraj came out to bat.

Australia won the day-night Test by 10 wickets, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

(With inputs from AFP)

