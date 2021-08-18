Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178

Business

Simtom Food slips into administration as Covid hits sector

(Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images).

By: Shilpa Sharma

SIMTOM FOOD PRODUCTS, traditional Indian sauces manufacturer in Leicester, has slipped into administration due to the impact of the pandemic and labour shortages.

Founded in 1977 by Jai Chandarana, the family-run business produced a wide range of traditional Indian sauces, marinades, pickles and chutneys for supermarkets and the foodservice industry.

Over the past few years, the business has invested heavily to grow its operations, but plans were hampered by the coronavirus outbreak that affected the catering industry.

The losses and recent labour shortages built tremendous pressure on the company, resulting in the appointment of recovery firm Interpath Advisory.

Simton directly employed about 60 staff, alongside an additional 40 agency workers. The majority of the workers were made redundant before the appointment of joint administrators Tim Bateson and Howard Smith.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the implementation of Simtom’s strategic plans, which, when coupled with the recent labour shortages, has had a significant impact on this award-winning food manufacturer,” Bateson said.

“Our immediate priority is to support those employees who have been made redundant, providing them with the information and support they need to make claims via the Redundancy Payments Office.

“We will be seeking offers for the business and its assets and would encourage any interested parties to make their interest known at the earliest opportunity.

“Simtom fell to a pre-tax loss of more than £660k in the 18 months ended 31 March 2020 as margins were squeezed, according to the latest accounts available on Companies House.”

The company’s turnover increased 18 per cent on an annualised basis to £18 million during the period.

Interpath is formerly the UK restructuring practice of KPMG, created in March this year when the Big Four accountancy firm sold the division to a newly formed company backed by H.I.G. Europe.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK reports record-high vacancies as economy reopens
Business
Reserve Bank of India permits HDFC to issue new credit cards
Business
Adani aims to become trillion-dollar group with Digital Lab business
UK
One in 16 UK firms are at risk of closure in three months, research shows
Business
Monzo takes another blow as OakNorth pauses products amid probe
Business
China issues draft rules banning unfair competition on internet
UK
Trade body calls for action over higher rate of unemployment in minorities
Business
Barclays adviser lures fraud victim to invest in turmeric business
Business
Saudi Aramco in advanced talks to buy stake in Reliance
Business
Olam plans listing on London Stock Exchange
Business
Issa brothers looking for new Asda chief
HEADLINE STORY
Scotland’s minister faces scrutiny over £55m unpaid Gupta debt
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Simtom Food slips into administration as Covid hits sector
400 booked for molesting Pakistani YouTuber
Waiting list for NHS tests increased by 22 times in…
Malala ‘fears’ for her Afghan sisters
UK reports record-high vacancies as economy reopens
Johnson says up to 20,000 Afghans to be resettled in…