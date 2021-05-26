Simon Hughes launches campaign to raise money for charity

FILE PHOTO: Simon Hughes, listens to speakers addressing a rally on day one of the Liberal Democrats’ Party Conference on September 22, 2012 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

FORMER minister Simon Hughes has launched a campaign- Simon Tackles the Thames-to raise money for a charity in UK.

Hughes will be kayaking and rowing 25 miles along the Thames from Deptford to Twickenham for The Change Foundation on Friday (28).

Though the target was £300, he has raised £1,425 so far from 47 supporters.

“On the 28 May, I will be kayaking and rowing 25 miles along the Thames from Deptford to Twickenham for The Change Foundation,” says his campaign page.

“In the process, I am fundraising to help raise vital funds for The Change Foundation UK who have been changing the lives of marginalised young people through the use of sport for 40 years.”

Hughes is now the Chancellor of London South Bank University, an external adviser to The Open University, and UK strategic adviser to Talgo.

He was deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2010 to 2014, and from 2013 until 2015 was minister of state at the ministry of justice. He was the MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark from 1983 until 2015.

To donate, click here

The Change Foundation is an award-winning charity that uses sport to change the lives of marginalised young people. It delivers targeted long-term interventions for the most vulnerable young people through Coach Mentors with lived experience, providing regular sport, personalised mentoring and work-related opportunities.