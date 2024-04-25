Watford-based Sigma Pharmaceuticals raises £20,000 for local charity

Sigma Pharmaceuticals plans to continue supporting the charity throughout the year.

By: EasternEye

Sigma Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company based in Watford, has raised £20,000 for Citizens Advice Watford, their chosen charity of the year.

This contribution was made during their annual conference in Sun City, South Africa.

Citizens Advice Watford offers crucial services, including free, specialised, and impartial advice, supporting around 8,000 individuals annually, many of whom are in dire situations.

Dr Bharat Shah OBE, founder and managing director at Sigma, expressed his delight in supporting Citizens Advice Watford, acknowledging the charity’s profound impact on countless lives.

“We are delighted to be supporting Citizens Advice Watford. It has been eye-opening to learn about the life-changing impact the charity has on the lives of so many people.

We have seen how their expert team work day in and day out to speak up for people who have nowhere else to turn, ensuring they receive the support and services they’re entitled to.”

Sigma Pharmaceuticals plans to continue supporting the charity throughout the year.

Others are encouraged to join in supporting Citizens Advice Watford, either through financial contributions or by becoming part of their dedicated volunteer team.

Emma Burgham, chief officer at Citizens Advice Watford, said: “We are enormously grateful to Dr Shah and everyone at Sigma Pharmaceuticals. The generosity of their supporters will help us to keep our doors open and our phone lines manned. We believe no-one should have to face problems and crises alone.”