Website Logo
  • Monday, November 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Rohit Shetty for cop based streaming show

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Successful Hindi filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for helming such blockbuster cop films as Singham (2011), Singham 2 (2014), and Simmba (2018), is reportedly gearing up to explore the fast-evolving digital space. Buzz has it that the filmmaker has signed actor Sidharth Malhotra to front the cast of his yet-to-be-announced cop series.

A leading publication reports that Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the project that is expected to have a completely different feel compared to the filmmaker’s previous work in the said genre.

Spilling more beans, a source close to the development told the publication that both Shetty and Malhotra have been in talks for some time about collaborating together on a project and the two are finally set to join forces.

“Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it is a cop-based series, the tone and treatment are very different from what the audience has seen in the digital world,” shared the source.

The source went on to add that Shetty will be involved with the whole process, from production to scriptwriting and devising the action scenes for the untitled web series. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, which is finally entering theatres on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. His next directorial Cirkus, featuring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is in post-production. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is riding high on the huge success of Shershaah (2021). He next will be seen in Mission Majnu and Thank God.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav begins filming for his next major Hollywood project Extrapolation
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher reveals how he prepared for his role in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Money…
Entertainment
Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhellow Show wins Best Picture award at 66th Valladolid International Film…
Entertainment
Dharamshala International Film Festival to host live conversation with Manoj Bajpayee
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of debutants Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj’s Squad
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Poster of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer showcased at Times Square in New…
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets a new release date
Entertainment
Kal Penn comes out as gay, says “I discovered my own sexuality late…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah’s Doctor G to release in…
Entertainment
RRR Glimpse: A grandeur that we expected from SS Rajamouli
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wraps up her next Tejas
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor on the cast of The Lady Killer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav begins filming for his…
Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Rohit Shetty for cop…
Sikandar Kher reveals how he prepared for his role in…
Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhellow Show wins Best Picture award…
Dharamshala International Film Festival to host live conversation with Manoj…
ZEE5 drops the trailer of debutants Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika…