Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor to reteam with Mohit Suri for Malang 2?

Buoyed up by the thunderous response that Malang (2020) generated at the box-office earlier this year, the makers have confirmed a sequel to the superhit romantic action thriller. Recently, director Mohit Suri took to his Instagram account and announced that he had finished writing the first draft of Malang 2.

Malang had Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in starring roles while Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu played strong supporting characters. If rumours are to be believed, the makers have decided to not repeat the lead pair in the sequel. Buzz had it lately that Shraddha Kapoor is set to play the female lead in Malang 2.

“They are going to have a fresh onscreen pairing for part two. They are very clear about it. Shraddha was already told about Malang 2 when she was brought in to do the little voiceover. Now, they have decided to not repeat the leads. They might come in for cameos, but the leads will be different,” a source close to the development reveals to an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that Sidharth Malhotra is the first choice of the makers to star opposite Shraddha in Malang 2. “Sidharth is on top of their list. They are waiting for the lockdown to get over to pitch it to him. Mohit has just finished the script and since he has a good relationship with Sid, he will take it forward from here.”

Meanwhile, Mohit is looking forward to starting the first schedule of his next directorial Do Villain, which is a sequel to Ek Villain (2014). If Shraddha and Sidharth come onboard to topline Malang 2, it will mark their reunion with Suri after Ek Villain.