Siddhashram’s Navratri Garba begins in Harrow with great enthusiasm

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre launched its Traditional Navratri Garba on Monday at Harrow Leisure Centre, Byron Hall. The opening night was in full swing, filled with devotion, rhythm and traditional garba, uplifting both physical and mental health.
Metropolitan Police officers and Harrow Interfaith members attended on the first day, underlining the festival’s spirit of unity. Evenings feature live performances by Yutika Barot, Disha Patel and Kiran Patel, alongside cultural stalls and authentic cuisine. The celebrations, running from 22 September to 2 October, will conclude with a grand finale on 5 October. Proceeds will support the charitable causes of Gou Seva.
Adding a spiritual dimension, Pujya Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj will present a seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha from 24–30 September, daily from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm. This year’s events by Siddhashram also mark the 60th anniversary of Harrow Council.