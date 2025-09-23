Siddhashram’s Navratri Garba begins in Harrow with great enthusiasm

He credits his early experiences in Sri Lanka for inspiring his interest in costume design Venuka

International showcases and brand launch

Venuka’s international debut came at Kazakhstan’s Aspara Fashion Week in 2013. He later presented collections at London Graduate Fashion Week and Milan’s Ferrari Aqua Fashion Show. These events helped establish his reputation as a designer who blends cultural depth with contemporary style.

Following his success in Milan, Venuka launched Diamaté, a women’s wear brand that offers workwear, evening wear, and casual collections. The brand name, meaning diamond in Spanish, reflects his vision of helping women shine through fashion.

Focus on sustainability

Diamaté is gradually shifting toward sustainable practices. Venuka’s upcoming Christmas collection will feature 80 per cent natural fabrics, with plans to increase that percentage over time. He acknowledges the challenges of affordability and accessibility in sustainable fashion, especially in Asian markets, and believes brands must take the lead in making eco-friendly options viable for consumers.

Balancing Sri Lankan roots with UK life

Living in the UK has exposed Venuka to European fashion trends, but he remains committed to his Sri Lankan identity. His designs often merge Eastern and Western aesthetics, creating a unique fusion that resonates with global audiences. He sees South Asian designers as key contributors to the future of fashion and encourages a shift from imitation to innovation.

Looking ahead

Venuka plans to expand Diamaté while continuing to tell stories through design. He views his brand as more than a clothing label, aiming to build a platform that celebrates heritage, sustainability, and individuality.