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Andy Burnham congratulates Siddhashram on its 25th anniversary

Gareth Thomas MP reads special Downing Street message during Navratri celebrations, recognising HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji's leadership

Andy Burnham congratulates Siddhashram on its 25th anniversary

Siddhashram Garba

Mahesh Liloriya
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 21, 2026

British prime minister Andy Burnham MP has congratulated the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK on completing 25 years of charitable, spiritual and community service, recognising its contribution to cultural diversity, interfaith harmony and community wellbeing.

The Prime Minister's special congratulatory letter, issued on official 10 Downing Street stationery, was read by Gareth Thomas MP during Siddhashram's traditional Navratri celebrations at Byron Hall in Harrow.

Thomas attended the Garba festivities with a Labour Party delegation, including local councillors and other representatives.

In his message, Burnham described Siddhashram's silver jubilee as a remarkable milestone and acknowledged the dedication of everyone associated with the organisation.

Siddhashram PM's letterEastern Eye

He particularly recognised the spiritual leadership of HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Siddhashram's commitment to Unity in Diversity – To Connect Community, inspired by the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The Prime Minister praised the Centre's work promoting physical, spiritual and emotional wellbeing, alongside interfaith harmony, selfless service, unity and peace.

He also thanked Siddhashram's trustees, patrons and volunteers for their dedication and generosity, extending his best wishes for the organisation's future.

The special recognition from Downing Street added significance to Siddhashram's silver jubilee celebrations, acknowledging its 25-year contribution to Britain's multicultural society.

andy burnhamgareth thomasharrow
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