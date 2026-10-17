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Downing Street distances itself from Powell wife's Palestine Action remarks

Sarah Helm's post drew criticism after author Sally Rooney's publisher said her books could not be sold in the UK over her support for the banned group.

Sarah-Helm-palestine

FILE PHOTO: National security adviser Jonathan Powell departs from 10 Downing Street on October 24, 2025 in London, England.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 17, 2026
Eastern Eye

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DOWNING STREET on Friday (16) distanced itself from comments by the wife of the British prime minister's national security adviser who voiced support for banned activist group Palestine Action.

Sarah Helm, a journalist and author and wife of Jonathan Powell, Andy Burnham's national security adviser, posted on X on Thursday (15) "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action", an activist group banned as terrorist by the UK government last year.

Helm was commenting after publisher Faber said on Wednesday (14) that its Irish author, Sally Rooney, cannot sell her books in the UK because she supports Palestine Action, which the UK government banned as a terrorist organisation last year and which it is now illegal in the UK to support or finance.

Helm's X post criticised another British journalist who said Rooney had an anti-Israel and anti-Jewish stance, claiming he would "have all our books swept off the shelves in a jiffy".

A government spokeswoman said of Helm's post: "These views are held by an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote on X that Helm's post was "gobsmacking" and "clearly, the police need to investigate, and Ms Helm must face the full force of the law".

It urged Powell to "publicly denounce this rhetoric" because he is involved in Middle East diplomacy. Asked by AFP for comment, London's Metropolitan Police did not immediately react.

Helm is a journalist who has written for The Sunday Times and The Independent newspapers.

In 2011, she wrote a play called "Loyalty" based on her relationship with Powell when he worked for Tony Blair as his chief of staff. Powell is a civil servant who also served under prime minister Keir Starmer.

Helm's X account posts about international politics and has over 1,000 followers, including Palestine Action's co-founder Huda Ammori.

Britain's Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal against Ammori's ban of Palestine Action next month.

Palestine Action's stated goal on its website is to end "global participation in Israel's genocidal and apartheid regime.

"Its proscription, which has led to over 3,500 arrests at UK protests, came after a series of high-profile stunts against the war in Gaza, including targeting weapons factories belonging to Israeli arms group Elbit.

(AFP)

andy burnhamdowning streetgaza warjonathan powellkeir starmermetropolitan policesally rooneysarah helmpalestine action ban
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