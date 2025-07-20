More arrests as Palestine Action supporters defy ban

POLICE arrested more than 100 people in London and other cities during the third straight weekend of protests against the government's decision to ban activist group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.

According to the Metropolitan Police, 55 people were detained in Parliament Square, London, under the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying signs supporting Palestine Action.

Protesters held placards reading: "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

In a separate protest in London, nine more people were arrested. Eight were held during a demonstration in Truro, Cornwall.

Police also made arrests in other cities. Sixteen people were detained in Manchester, 17 in Bristol, and others in Edinburgh.

The protests were organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries, which said the demonstrations aimed to "defy" the ban.

The ban on Palestine Action came into effect on July 5. Police had warned that expressing support for the group was now considered a criminal offence, after a last-minute High Court challenge failed to prevent the proscription.

The government announced its intention to outlaw the group under the Terrorism Act 2000, days after activists claimed responsibility for a break-in at an air force base in southern England.

During the incident, two aircraft were sprayed with red paint, causing estimated damage worth £7 million ($9.55 million).

Four people charged in connection with the incident remain in custody.

Palestine Action has criticised the ban, saying it is an attack on free speech. The group's proscription means it is now a criminal offence to belong to or support the group, with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

This weekend's arrests follow the detention of 72 people at similar protests last week and 29 the week before.

