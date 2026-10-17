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Met Police officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

PC Harman Singh, of the force’s North Area command, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19).

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Met officer charged with five sexual offences against woman in her 20s

Photo for representation: iStock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 17, 2026
Eastern Eye

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A METROPOLITAN POLICE officer has been charged with attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of intentional strangulation, Scotland Yard said on Friday (16).

PC Harman Singh, who is attached to the Met’s North Area command unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19).

The charges relate to alleged offences against a woman in her 20s in January this year, the force said.

“The allegations were reported that month, and Singh was arrested on Saturday, January 10, on suspicion of one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman. Singh was bailed pending further enquiries,” the Met said in a statement.

Singh was suspended from duty following his arrest.

“Following a Met investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges on Friday, September 4,” the force said.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers. Singh has not yet entered a plea.

(PTI)

crown prosecution servicemetropolitan police officerpc harman singhscotland yardsexual assaultwestminster magistrates courtmet police officer rape
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