'Jailer 2' controversy: Mohanlal’s body double makes one thing clear about the climax

Highlights

Joby Kodakara says only his hands and legs appear in a few shots in Jailer 2.

The body double denies claims that his face was used in the climax instead of Mohanlal’s.

He admits that sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of himself in the actor’s look was a mistake.

Joby Kodakara, who worked as Mohanlal’s body double in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, has addressed the controversy surrounding the Malayalam superstar’s appearance in the film, insisting that his face was not used in the climax.

In an interview with YouTube channel Jango Space, Kodakara clarified that his contribution was limited to a few shots involving his hands and legs. He also rejected claims that he had stood in for Mohanlal in the film’s climax.

Joby Kodakara clarifies his role in Jailer 2

Explaining his involvement in the film, Kodakara said only one or two shots featuring him made the final cut. These appear during the airport sequence in the climax and show a person changing gears while driving and pressing the accelerator.

“To be honest, only one or two shots featuring me have been used in the film. Only parts of my hands and legs are visible. These appear in the airport scene during the climax,” he said.

He suggested that scheduling or time constraints may have led the filmmakers to use a body double for the shots.

However, Kodakara firmly denied that his face appeared in the film, dismissing speculation that he had replaced Mohanlal in the climax.

“My face has not been shown anywhere in the film. The face that people claim was used in the climax is not mine. I am certain about that,” he said.

He added that directors would not normally use a body double for a close-up of their face.

Why Mohanlal’s Jailer 2 appearance sparked controversy

The discussion gathered momentum after Kodakara shared photographs of himself sporting Mohanlal’s look as Mathew from Jailer 2 on the film’s release day. The pictures prompted speculation about whether a body double had been used for some of the superstar’s scenes.

Some viewers subsequently claimed that Kodakara had performed scenes involving Mohanlal, including the climax.

Addressing the reaction, Kodakara acknowledged that sharing the behind-the-scenes photographs was the mistake he believed he had made.

“If you ask me what mistake I made, it was posting pictures taken on the film's set,” he said.

His comments come amid wider discussion about Mohanlal’s appearance in the film. Action director Chethan has also reportedly confirmed that the actor performed the climax car scene himself.

Jailer 2 continues its box office run

Meanwhile, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has continued to record strong box office collections.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately £359,000 at the Indian box office on Tuesday, 20 October, marking a 7.6 per cent increase from Monday’s reported collection of approximately £334,000.

The film’s worldwide gross reportedly reached approximately £4.26 million.

Alongside Rajinikanth and Mohanlal, the action entertainer features Shivarajkumar, SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.