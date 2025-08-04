Skip to content
 
Siddhashram in Harrow echoes with 108 Hanuman Chalisa chants

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 04, 2025

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow was enveloped in spiritual fervour on Saturday, 2 August 2025, as devotees gathered for an intense and uplifting day of worship. The highlight was the collective chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa 108 times, led by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The serene yet charged atmosphere witnessed devotees immersing themselves in this sacred recitation, aimed at invoking Lord Hanuman’s blessings and channelling divine energy for peace and strength. HH Guruji spoke about the importance of such practices in daily life, calling Hanuman Chalisa a bridge between the soul and the divine, especially when recited with intention and focus.

  

The spiritual momentum continued with a special satsang on “Ghar Ghar Ram, Har Ghar Ramayan”, delivered by Swami Mahendra Das Ji Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham, joined by Sant Jentiram Bapa from Jamnagar. Swami Ji praised Guruji as a guiding light of Sanatan Dharma abroad and beautifully explained the divine relationship between Lord Ram and Hanuman Ji, reminding all that true devotion lies in humility and unconditional love.

  

Cllr Krishna Suresh, Cllr Sasi Suresh, and Cllr Parveen Rani attended the event, along with devotees from across the UK and India.

The day concluded with aarti and the distribution of sacred Tulsi Malas, specially energised and brought from Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, by Swami Mahendra Das Ji—offered as a spiritual blessing to all present.

Related News

Taz Khan: "Feeding people is just the start, we must fix a broken system"
UK

Taz Khan: "Feeding people is just the start, we must fix a broken system"

Mahesh Liloriya
Modi-Putin
Editorial

Trump aide: India funding Russia's Ukraine war via oil

Rachel Reeves
Business

Rachel Reeves says no to wealth tax amid growing calls

More For You

Siddhashram in London comes alive with Shravan devotion and Shiv bhajans

Siddhashram in London comes alive with Shravan devotion and Shiv bhajans

Mahesh Liloriya

Siddhashram in London witnessed a profound spiritual surge as hundreds of devotees marked the first Monday of Shravan, which is the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, with unwavering faith and devotion.

The temple gates opened at 6:00 am, and from dawn till dusk, streams of worshippers offered jal abhishek, prayers, and silent meditation. The evening’s Bhajan Sandhya emerged as the day's spiritual pinnacle, led by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, accompanied by Saint Jentiram Bapa from Jamnagar, India. The resonant chants of Om Namah Shivay and traditional bhajans enveloped the temple, creating a divine ambience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leicester temple hosts week-long Shravan celebrations with visit from Indian spiritual leader

Leicester temple hosts week-long Shravan celebrations with visit from Indian spiritual leader

The Shree Hanuman Temple in Leicester is marking the sacred Hindu month of Shravan with a week-long celebration dedicated to Lord Shiva, running from 25th to 31st July.

A major highlight is the visit of His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj from South Gujarat, India. On Saturday 26th July, he will lead a special recital and bless the formal inauguration of the temple’s newly built main entrance and foyer. The blessing ceremony begins at 9.30am, ahead of the main service at 10am.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar visits Harrow’s Siddhashram

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar visits Harrow’s Siddhashram, hails it as a beacon of Dharma and humanity

Mahesh Liloriya

Pujya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji, better known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, visited the Siddhashram Community Hub at Harrow on 22 July 2025. He was warmly welcomed by His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, the founder of Siddhashram UK, along with a distinguished gathering of saints, interfaith leaders, philanthropists, and devotees from across the country.

 Bageshwar Dham Sarkar visits Harrow\u2019s Siddhashram 

Keep ReadingShow less
BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

The visit by Dr Yadav marks the latest in a series of high-profile delegations to the Mandir since its inauguration

ANI

Madhya Pradesh chief minister visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

On 13 July 2025, Dr Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as part of the Guru Purnima celebrations.

He was received by Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of the Mandir, who provided an overview of the Mandir’s history, architecture and purpose. The visit took place during a significant spiritual period for the BAPS community, with devotees from around the world gathering to honour their spiritual guide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sri Aurobindo

Heehs’s biography is grounded in extensive archival research across France, England, India and Israel

AMG

Sri Aurobindo and the rise of the Asian century

Dinesh Sharma

My friend and colleague, the American historian Peter Heehs, who has lived in Pondicherry, India, for decades, recently published a compelling new biography, The Mother: A Life of Sri Aurobindo’s Collaborator (2025). Heehs previously authored The Lives of Sri Aurobindo (2008), which remains one of the most balanced and scholarly accounts of Aurobindo’s life.

According to Heehs, most previous biographies of the Mother were written for devotees and relied on secondary sources, often presenting her as a divine incarnation without critical engagement. “Such biographies are fine for those who see the Mother as a divine being,” Heehs said, “but they can be off-putting for readers who simply want to understand her life – as an artist, writer, spiritual teacher, and founder of the Ashram and Auroville.”

Keep ReadingShow less
