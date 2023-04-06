Website Logo
Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs Pathaan

SRK will also share screen space with Salman in Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand may come on board to direct Tiger vs Pathaan. As per a source, Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra is entrusting Siddharth to helm the hugely anticipated action spectacle Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two giants of Indian cinema – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

“Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced,” the source said.

The source added, “YRF’s war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster.”

The film will reportedly go on floors in 2024.

Talking about YRF’s spy universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. Later, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai. He is now all set to come up with Tiger 3 this Diwali. SRK, on the other hand, was recently seen headlining Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster Pathaan, which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan.

SRK will also share screen space with Salman in Tiger 3. During an Instagram Live last year, Shah Rukh confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3.

