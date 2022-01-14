Website Logo
  • Friday, January 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202

Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi excited about his exciting line-up in 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to prominence after delivering a breakout performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), is quite psyched up about his line-up in 2022.

The rising Bollywood star has several interesting projects in the pipeline, which belong to different genres and promise to showcase his true potential as an artist.

Looking forward to taking on the year, Siddhant Chaturvedi says, “I am really looking forward to 2022 because I have multiple shoots and films lined up throughout the year. It is a super exciting time for me because I get to portray a variety of different characters. Every film is different from the other in terms of genres and storylines for which I’m super pumped about.”

What makes his upcoming line-up even more exciting is the fact that all the films that he is currently working on belong to different genres.

The actor will shortly be seen in Dharma Productions’ Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, is set to premiere on February 11, on Amazon Prime Video.

Then there is Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, followed by Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with the same banner. While Yudhra stars Malvika Mohanan opposite him, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav co-starring.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra on Aussie journo questioning her credentials: “Just pissed me off”
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba was planned as a franchise
Entertainment
Funkaar: Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma announced
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana to play a deaf & mute interpreter in ZEE Studios’ Berlin
INTERVIEWS
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a bit nervous,” says filmmaker Vinil…
TOP LISTS
5 reasons why Voot Select’s latest streaming show ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ is an unmissable watch
Entertainment
Voot announces content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu
INTERVIEWS
“What I always wanted to do was to work in films,” says producer…
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation in the ICU
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to star in Selfiee
Entertainment
Ali Fazal drops his character poster from Kenneth Branagh’s crime thriller Death on…
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Polar Preet’s next aim: Antarctica trek coast-to-coast
Priyanka Chopra on Aussie journo questioning her credentials: “Just pissed…
Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba was planned as a franchise
Siddhant Chaturvedi excited about his exciting line-up in 2022
Funkaar: Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma announced
Aparshakti Khurana to play a deaf & mute interpreter in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE