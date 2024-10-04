Superb success of singer Sid Sriram

There is great anticipation ahead of the singer’s upcoming concert at the O2 Arena in London next Sunday (13).

By: Anjali Mehta

A STUNNING decade of success has turned Sid Sriram into a music sensation. The singer and musician with a magical voice has delivered hit songs in multiple languages, establishing himself as a huge south Indian star.

He has also released English songs and performed at major international music festivals. A combination of standout film work, standalone singles, and collaborations with big names like AR Rahman has earned him a global fanbase, making him in demand on the live circuit. This is why there is great anticipation ahead of his upcoming concert at the O2 Arena in London next Sunday (13).

Eastern Eye decided to gear up for the event by presenting some fascinating facts about the multi-talented music maestro.

­Sid Sriram was born on May 19, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, but grew up in the United States after his parents moved to California when he was one year old. ­

He was introduced to classical Indian music at a young age by his mother, Latha Sriram, a renowned Carnatic music teacher, and began learning at the age of three. He later graduated in music production and engineering from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

­Sriram gained widespread recognition after singing Adiye from the Tamil film Kadal (2013), composed by AR Rahman. This marked the start of his successful playback career and his longstanding partnership with Rahman, which has produced many hit songs in various languages.

­His song Ennodu Nee Irundhaal from the 2015 Tamil movie I earned him his first Filmfare South award for best male playback singer. The AR Rahman-composed track became popular for its emotional depth and Sriram’s powerful vocal delivery. It was also released in Hindi as Tu Chale. ­

The now-iconic song Thalli Pogathey from the movie Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) was a huge hit that solidified Sriram’s status as a top playback singer in Tamil cinema and earned him awards. ­

Adiga Adiga from the Telugu film Ninnu Kori (2017) garnered award nominations for Sriram as best playback singer, highlighting his ability to convey deep emotions through his voice.

­Sriram made a significant impact in the Telugu industry with the song Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale from Geetha Govindam (2018). The Gopi Sundar-composed hit became one of the most streamed Telugu songs of all time, and Sriram won a Filmfare South award for best male playback singer (Telugu). ­

His rendition of Samajavaragamana from the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2019) became one of the biggest hits of the year. The S Thaman-composed track broke several streaming records and further boosted Sriram’s popularity. ­

Although primarily known for his work in Tamil, the versatile artist has also sung in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi. ­

He has cited several legendary artists as influences, including Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, and AR Rahman. ­

Besides playback singing for Indian films, Sriram has released standalone singles and an album in English, where he blends r’n’b, soul, pop, and Carnatic influences. ­

Sriram is also skilled in playing multiple instruments, including the piano.

­Sriram released his debut LP Entropy in 2019, which was based on an independent song of the same name that he had published in 2012. ­

He sang the superhit song Srivalli for the Telugu version of Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and also for the Tamil version. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard India Songs chart and held the position for nine consecutive weeks.

­With Sriram’s voice being synonymous with love and romance, many of his tracks like Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale and Thalli Pogathey have become popular requests at weddings across south India.

­The maestro reimagined Alanis Morissette’s classic track Uninvited as a stirring Carnatic-inspired song for the Grammys series Reimagined, earning great acclaim. ­

He began production on his first all-English album Sidharth in 2021 and released it in 2023 to widespread praise. The album’s singles included Dear Sahana, The Hard Way, and Friendly Fire.

­ Sriram has performed live around the world, including at the internationally renowned Coachella music festival in the US in 2024, where he received a rousing response. ­

Sriram revealed that his favourite piece of gear is his AudioTechnica AT2020 microphone, which he found while couch surfing at a friend’s house. Amusingly, he confessed that his friend still doesn’t know he borrowed it all those years ago. ­

He regularly collaborates with his sister Pallavi Sriram, a talented Bharatanatyam dancer and music director. ­

Despite his commercial success, Sriram remains connected to his Carnatic music roots, showcasing his abilities at classical Indian concerts and major festivals.

­He described his debut UK concert at Wembley Arena in London last year as one of the most deeply joyful experiences he’s ever had performing. ­

Sriram dislikes using the term ‘fans’ and prefers to refer to his admirers as family or supporters of his music. They are expected to turn out in force for his London concert.

Sid Sriram will perform at The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES next Sunday (13). www.theo2.co.uk