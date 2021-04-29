Shruti Haasan admits not getting along with Rajkummar Rao during Behen Hogi Teri

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Shruti Haasan admits that she did not completely get along with Rajkummar Rao during the filming of their 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri. However, she adds that the two bonded really well after the release of the film.

When Haasan was recently asked which celebrity she would like to work with, she said, “Probably Rajkummar Rao. The thing is, him and I did not get along 100% during Behen Hogi Teri. We just did not vibe. And then, we got along really well after the movie, so I would really like to work with him again, with our new frames of mind, because I think he is fab.”

Also starring Gautam Gulati and Darshan Jariwala in important roles, Behen Hogi Teri hit screens on June 9, 2017, and met with negative response from critics. The audience also rejected the film for its weak storyline, inept direction, and uninspiring performances.

In an earlier interview, Haasan opened about how she feels like an outsider in Bollywood. “When it comes to the insider-outsider discussion, I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I am doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they will say, ‘Oh, but you are not focusing on Hindi,’ as if that is the only industry in the country. And it is not. So, I have always felt like an outsider,” she said.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan can be currently seen in the Telugu film Vakeel Saab (2021), co-starring Pawan Kalyan. Her upcoming projects include Laabam in Tamil and Salaar in Kannada and Telugu. Salaar is, in fact, a multilingual film that will enter theatres in other popular Indian languages also, including Hindi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas as the male lead.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.