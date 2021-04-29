Trending Now

Shruti Haasan admits not getting along with Rajkummar Rao during Behen Hogi Teri


Shruti Haasan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Shruti Haasan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Shruti Haasan admits that she did not completely get along with Rajkummar Rao during the filming of their 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri. However, she adds that the two bonded really well after the release of the film.

When Haasan was recently asked which celebrity she would like to work with, she said, “Probably Rajkummar Rao. The thing is, him and I did not get along 100% during Behen Hogi Teri. We just did not vibe. And then, we got along really well after the movie, so I would really like to work with him again, with our new frames of mind, because I think he is fab.”

Also starring Gautam Gulati and Darshan Jariwala in important roles, Behen Hogi Teri hit screens on June 9, 2017, and met with negative response from critics. The audience also rejected the film for its weak storyline, inept direction, and uninspiring performances.

In an earlier interview, Haasan opened about how she feels like an outsider in Bollywood. “When it comes to the insider-outsider discussion, I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I am doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they will say, ‘Oh, but you are not focusing on Hindi,’ as if that is the only industry in the country. And it is not. So, I have always felt like an outsider,” she said.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan can be currently seen in the Telugu film Vakeel Saab (2021), co-starring Pawan Kalyan. Her upcoming projects include Laabam in Tamil and Salaar in Kannada and Telugu. Salaar is, in fact, a multilingual film that will enter theatres in other popular Indian languages also, including Hindi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas as the male lead.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











Most Popular

‘Pregnant women can take a break from fast’

London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey visits Swaminarayan temple in Neasden

Johnson faces probe into makeover of his Downing Street flat

Kangana Ranaut on completing 15 years in the industry: After so much success still every day is a fight for survival

A school in Pakistan to be named after a Prescot pharmacist who died of Covid-19



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×