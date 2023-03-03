Shraddha keeps her promise by celebrating her birthday with media in a special way

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

There is no doubt Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood stars who has several successful films to her credit. She currently awaits the release of her next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The rage for the film is constantly spreading all around with its cast Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor reaching different cities for the promotions.

Shraddha has been constantly winning the audience’s hearts on the promotional tour. While the actress ruled over the hearts of the audience in Pune, the crowd also went crazy with her visit to Indore and recently she was seen spreading her magic on Amdavadies as she spoke in Gujarati, her video speaking in a British Gujarati accent is also is taking rounds on social media.

Undoubtedly, Shraddha definitely stands by her words. Not long along ago, she promised the media during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that she is going to do a Vada Pav party with them soon and this is not to our surprise that the sweetheart of Bollywood has lived upto to her promise as she celebrates her entire birthday with media and threw a vada pav party for them as promised. The media people also brought a cake for Shraddha mentioning ‘SK Jhoothi’.

Moreover, Soon Shraddha Kapoor will be seen at Delhi IIT as she will be taking the promotional journey of the film to the city on the 4th and 5th of March.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.