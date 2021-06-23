Shraddha Kapoor to star in a romcom by Pooja Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly signed on to star in a romantic comedy, which Jackky Bhagnani is set to produce under his home banner Pooja Entertainment. The two have been in talks for a few months now and finally, things seem to be moving ahead in the right direction.

A well-placed source informs an Indian publication, “Shraddha’s entire line up is an array of happy slice-of-life sagas which are also extremely commercial. She has been discussing a couple of films with Jackky and none of them happened to bear fruit last year. But now, they have found the script they were looking for. If all goes well, shooting for the same begins sometime this year itself.”

Another source goes on to reveal that it could possibly be the same project that Mudassar Aziz has been tapped to direct for Bhagnani and stars Rajkummar Rao as the male lead.

“Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao might reunite on screen for this film. We hear it is a comedy like all Mudassar Aziz films but sends out a strong message to the audience in a rather humorous way. Shraddha has definitely given a go-ahead to Jackky’s film but we cannot surely say if it is this one itself. But chances of this being true are very high because Jackky wanted Shraddha and Rajkummar for a project they were planning anyway,” divulges the source.

Over the past few months, Shraddha Kapoor has indeed added some interesting projects to her resume. While she gears up to resume filming Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, her other projects such as Naagin and Chaalbaaz In London are getting ready to get off the ground soon. The actress will be essaying the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin which has reportedly been designed as a trilogy.

