Shraddha Kapoor to reunite with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Malang 2?

Just yesterday we informed our readers that after the humongous success of Malang (2020) earlier this year, the makers are gearing up to roll out a sequel to the superhit film.

Confirming the development, producer Ankur Garg had told a newswire, “We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon.”

The latest update on the upcoming project is that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to play the female lead in Malang 2. Yes, you read it right! Shraddha will be reuniting with Mohit Suri once again after Aashiqui 2 (2013) Ek Villain (2014) and Half Girlfriend (2017).

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Mohit had also spoken to Shraddha for Malang but her dates back then could not be managed. Then, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya. Given their equation, when Mohit asked her to just step in for the little voiceover in the end, she immediately agreed. Of course, she was aware that this could spiral into a part two, which she would be leading. That discussion has already happened between Shraddha and Mohit. They will be reuniting once again after Half Girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is gearing up to start work on his next directorial Do Villain, a sequel to his 2014 hit Ek Villain, which starred Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

