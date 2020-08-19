Shraddha Kapoor set to make her digital debut?

After the release of Baaghi 3 (2020), Shraddha Kapoor has not announced any new film. Though she has in her pocket Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir, no one knows exactly when that film will go before cameras.

The latest we hear that Kapoor has greenlighted several projects during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, including a web series which will mark her foray into the digital world. To be mounted on a huge scale, the yet-to-be-titled series will completely rest on her shoulders.

Spilling some more details, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “During the lockdown, Shraddha has heard several narrations and has also verbally agreed for two films. One of them is a quirky rom-com with a popular male actor. The team will announce the films when the time is right as the modalities are being worked out right now. But as of now, she is extremely kicked to flag off her first-ever digital project. Yes, among the many projects she has greenlit, one is a big woman-oriented drama, that is being mounted on a huge scale for an OTT platform. It is a show that will completely rest on her shoulders as she is the leading face for it.”

Though all details about the forthcoming web project are currently under wraps, a source close to Shraddha Kapoor divulges that if all goes well, this will possibly be her big foray into the digital world.

Over the past few years, a number of Bollywood actors have ventured into the webspace, including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Karisma Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The End. Sonakshi Sinha will too take a plunge into the digital world with an action-packed web series titled Fallen, scheduled to arrive in 2021.