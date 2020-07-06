Shraddha Arya on resuming work amid rising cases of Coronavirus

After staying away from the sets for close to three months in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the team of Ekta Kapoor’s successful show Kundali Bhagya has resumed production.

Actress Shraddha Arya, who plays the female lead opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar, is excited about getting back on the sets and resuming work. Having said that, the decision to return to work was not an easy one to make for her.

Just like several other actors who have resumed work lately, Shraddha too had her share of reservations about restarting work as the cases of Coronavirus are still on a rise, especially in the state of Maharashtra.

Talking to a publication, the actress says that though the entire unite is following all the guidelines mandated by the government, she is still a little confused about the new normal. “I want to shoot but also want to be safe,” she adds.

Usually, the entire team on television sets works like a family, but the compulsion of maintaining social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus has spoilt all the fun. Shraddha says that she has been missing all the fun they used had on the sets before the pandemic.

“We are all like a family, so I am very excited to be back, but a little confused about the new normal. We are not even able to share our food together. I miss the time when there was no Coronavirus,” she says in conclusion.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-rated shows on ZEE TV. It is a spin-off of Kapoor’s another successful show Kumkum Bhagya on the same channel. The new episodes of the show will be available soon.