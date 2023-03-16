Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Shoplifter in Wiltshire makes half a million pounds through refund scam spree

She was found guilty of 25 separate offences after a four-month trial at Gloucester Crown Court and warned to expect a “substantial” jail sentence

It is believed that Kaur stole from over 1,000 shops across the country (iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A 53-year-old woman, Narinder Kaur, has been found guilty of tricking high street stores into giving her refunds for goods she had stolen, netting half a million pounds.

She was found guilty of 25 separate offences after a four-month trial at Gloucester Crown Court and warned to expect a “substantial” jail sentence.

It is believed that Kaur stole from over 1,000 shops across the country. She has been remanded in custody and the sentencing date has yet to be fixed.

Kaur was found guilty by the jury, following what is believed to be the longest-ever trial at the court.

She was found guilty of 14 counts of fraud, two counts of money laundering, four counts of possessing the proceeds of crime, one count of conspiracy to defraud, and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

The court was informed that Kaur, who originally hailed from Worcester, had changed her name legally from Nina Tiara.

During the trial, which began on 8 November, prosecutor Gareth Weetman described her as “an intelligent but highly dishonest and manipulative individual” who had deceived shops, banks, solicitors, and even the courts.

According to Weetman, despite being arrested and charged with wholesale offending, Kaur continued her life of crime by lying to courts to amend her bail conditions so she could steal again.

She had found a way to get retailers to pay her the full value of items she had stolen by claiming she had bought the items but lost the receipt, and then requesting to exchange them.

Kaur’s crime spree ended when police discovered her history of fraudulent refund payments by examining her bank and credit cards.

Kaur was arrested at Dunelm in Swindon while attempting to get a refund, which led to the discovery of 49 shopping bags filled with goods and £108,000 in cash at her home.

She was later caught attempting the same trick at Asda, leading to the discovery of £38,000 in total at her house.

Nevertheless, Kaur’s defense, Anthony Montgomery, said that she had already spent a significant period in custody and had not reoffended while on bail.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Kohinoor to be cast as ‘symbol of conquest’ in new display
News
Uncle receives life sentence for killing Somaiya Begum for rejecting marriage proposal
News
NHS strikes: UK government, healthcare unions agree final pay offer
INDIA
Oxford debate: Varun Gandhi declines invitation to criticise Modi
News
SpiceJet grounds pilots for allegedly consuming coffee in cockpit
News
Mayor of Newark signs agreement with non-existent Hindu nation, retracts later
UK
Sunak’s funding for public swimming pools makes a splash in UK budget
News
Indian consulate in Brisbane closed after Khalistani protest
UK
UK aid to India failed to support human rights, inclusive growth: Watchdog
News
Imran Khan defies arrest under Pakistan’s ‘jungle law’
US
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as ‘integral part’ of India, rejects Chinese claims
News
Senate confirms Garcetti as US ambassador to India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW