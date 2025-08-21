'Sholay' not perfect, says director Ramesh Sippy during 50th anniversary of film

FIFTY years since Sholay was released, it has been watched by generations of audiences, but its director has said it is not a perfect film.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, Sholay tells the story of two small-time criminals hired by a former policeman to capture the ruthless gangster, Gabbar Singh.

The action-adventure movie was praised for its gripping storytelling, powerful dialogues and unforgettable characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in his first major role as the villain Gabbar.

Director Ramesh Sippy said, “The fact that Sholay was made means something better than Sholay can also be made and people will learn to like that kind of film as well.”

He added, “I think you always want to better Sholay. That’s how you keep your spirits up. Otherwise, how will you carry on?”

In an interview at his office in Mumbai, the renowned filmmaker acknowledged the audience’s enduring love for every frame of the classic as “amazing”.

Gabbar Singh’s evil laughter, Jai-Veeru’s undying friendship (played by Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively), Thakur’s (Kumar) quest for vengeance, Soorma Bhopali’s boastful banter and Basanti’s (Hema Malini) exuberant defiance are part of Indian cinematic history.

Since it was released on August 15, 1975, the film has stayed on in the hearts of generations of film goers who discovered it later.

Sippy said the entire team worked hard on the project and, when shooting was completed, he knew he had a “fine film” in hand. “You can’t think of any of these characters being played by any other actor or actress. It was just simply so good. They did their best. I was able to get performances which were amazing, because they are such fine artists and because as a script it was very satisfying and promising and everybody worked towards achieving what they could in their own capacities.”

“At the end we had a fine film in our hand which till today we are here talking about it 50 years later, it’s amazing,” he said.

Sippy’s filmography also includes hits such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Shaan, Shakti and Saagar, but the popularity of Sholay sets it apart. “I have tried my best to make good films before and after Sholay and I have succeeded as well, but somehow nothing stands out like Sholay,” the 78-year-old said.

“I do hope one day there is a film that beats Sholay. That’s the way the world is.

“You need to be better than what was. So everybody has to strive to do that.