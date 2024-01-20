Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They announced the birth of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amid continued rumours of separation from retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Pakistan all-rounder shared several pictures of his nuptials with the divorced Pakistani actress.

Sana, too, took to her social media handles to share dazzling images from their ‘Nikah’ ceremony.

The newlyweds shared the images from the wedding ceremony with the caption, “And We created you in pairs”.

Both of them looked stunning as they posed happily in their wedding ensembles.

The confirmation of the wedding came amid frenzied rumours of Splitsville with the Dubai-based Indian tennis star.

Sania had earlier hinted at separation from the former Pakistan cricketer through a cryptic post.

According to some reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting Izhaan ever since.

A household name in Pakistan with her exploits in the show-business space, Sana made her television debut in 2012 with ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’ and later on appeared in several other shows.

She received recognition for her portrayal of the titular role in the romantic drama Khaani.

A former batting all-rounder who contributed handsomely to many of Pakistan’s memorable wins, Shoaib made his international debut in 1999 in ODIs.

Throughout an illustrious cricketing career during which he also captained the national team across formats, Shoaib scored a whopping 7534 runs in 287 ODIs.

In T20Is, he featured in 124 matches, aggregating 2435 runs at a strike rate of 125.64.

The 41-year-old also played 35 Test matches, scoring 1898 runs.

He played his last international game for Pakistan against Bangladesh in 2021.