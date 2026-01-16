Shoaib Bashir joins Derbyshire on after Ashes non-selection

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has signed a two-year deal with Derbyshire, the County Championship club said on Thursday.

Bashir joins the Second Division side after his contract with Somerset ended.

He was included as England’s only frontline spinner in the Ashes squad but did not play in the recent 4-1 series defeat, despite team management saying before the tour that he was suited to Australian conditions.

England instead selected all-rounder Will Jacks as they looked to strengthen their batting, leaving Bashir out throughout the series.

The move follows a lack of regular opportunities for Bashir at Somerset, where he was behind left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

His chances were further reduced by the emergence of off-spinning all-rounder Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan. Bashir had short loan spells with Worcestershire and Glamorgan to get more match overs.

The 22-year-old will now look to restart his county career at Derbyshire, who are coached by former South Africa, Australia and Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. The side narrowly missed promotion to the First Division last season.

“Derbyshire have a really exciting project going on and working with Mickey Arthur, one of the best coaches in the world, is a great opportunity for any young player,” Bashir said.

“I’m keen to play more red-ball cricket, continue my development in the white-ball formats and challenge for promotion with Derbyshire.”

Bashir has taken 68 wickets in 19 Tests since making his debut in India in February 2024 and became the youngest England bowler to reach 50 dismissals in May last year.

He has not played for England since breaking a finger on his non-bowling hand against India at Lord’s in July.

Bashir is centrally contracted by England until the end of 2026, and Arthur said he is confident about the spinner’s future.

“To be able to bring in a current England international is really exciting,” Arthur said.

“He will bring great energy and experience into our dressing room, despite having so much time to still improve his game.”

(With inputs from agencies)