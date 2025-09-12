Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations

She started a petition after the council announced plans to remove key elements from the October 20 event

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations

Shivani Raja MP

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 12, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TWO Conservative MPs have launched a petition to stop Leicester City Council cutting back this year's Diwali celebrations.

Shivani Raja, MP for Leicester East, and Neil O'Brien, who represents nearby Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, started the Change.org petition on Wednesday (10) after the council announced plans to remove key elements from the October 20 event.

Safety experts have decided to cut the stage show, Diwali Village and fireworks from this year's celebrations on Belgrave Road, known as Leicester's Golden Mile. The changes follow concerns about crowd safety after 55,000 people attended last year's event.

Under the new plans, the festival will keep its lights display of more than 6,000 bulbs and the Wheel of Light. However, there will be no fireworks, Diwali Village at Cossington Park, food stalls, cultural performances, rides or activities.

The council will still close Belgrave Road so people can visit restaurants and shops safely.

"Let's not allow this festival to become a shadow of its former self," the petition said. The MPs want the council to bring back the full Diwali experience and work with community leaders and the Belgrave Business Association to create a safe plan that keeps the traditions.

A Safety Advisory Group made up of police and emergency services said the extra activities "compromise public safety".

LEAD Leicester lights Diwali illuminations in Leicester (Pic credit: Beth Walsh Photography) Beth Walsh Photography

Leicester City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said last week: "I completely understand and share the great desire to make Leicester's Diwali celebrations as good as can be. I thought that some of the suggestions put forward by the local community were achievable, but the Safety Advisory Group has rejected them all. I'm disappointed that as a result there won't be any additional activities, and I hope this is something the SAG will review next year."

The council said it needs to prevent "potentially dangerous crowd massing" seen in the past two years. The MPs had earlier written to Leicestershire Police asking them to reconsider the restrictions, arguing that the decision "will undermine the unique atmosphere that makes these celebrations so special and could damage Leicester's reputation as a centre for multicultural celebration".

They suggested police should provide more officers instead of cutting the festival.

Graham Callister, the council's head of festivals, events and cultural policy, said scaling back would create "additional space needed – and more importantly, less congestion – to safely welcome the crowds".

Councillor Vi Dempster explained: "Unfortunately, Leicester's annual Diwali festival has become a victim of its own success. We're being strongly advised by our emergency service partners and crowd control experts that it cannot continue safely in its current format due to the unrestricted and growing crowd numbers that it attracts, and that's a warning we must take extremely seriously."

The Leicester Diwali celebration is often described as one of the biggest outside India and has run on the Golden Mile for over 40 years.

(PTI)

shivani raja mpdiwali ukleicester diwali celebrations

Related News

Indian American hotel employee beheaded in Dallas
News

Indian American hotel employee beheaded in Dallas

Deadly Pakistan floods force over two million to flee their homes
News

Deadly Pakistan floods force over two million to flee their homes

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples
News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling
News

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling

More For You

Baiju Bhatt

At 40, Bhatt is the only person of Indian origin in this group, which includes figures such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo: Getty Images)

Baiju Bhatt named among youngest billionaires in US by Forbes

INDIAN-AMERICAN entrepreneur Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of the commission-free trading platform Robinhood, has been named among the 10 youngest billionaires in the United States in the 2025 Forbes 400 list.

At 40, Bhatt is the only person of Indian origin in this group, which includes figures such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. Forbes estimates his net worth at around USD 6–7 billion (£4.4–5.1 billion), primarily from his roughly 6 per cent ownership in Robinhood.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mandelson-Getty

Starmer dismissed Mandelson on Thursday after reading emails published by Bloomberg in which Mandelson defended Jeffrey Epstein following his 2008 conviction. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Minister says Mandelson should never have been appointed

A CABINET minister has said Peter Mandelson should not have been made UK ambassador to the US, as criticism mounted over prime minister Keir Starmer’s judgment in appointing him.

Douglas Alexander, the Scotland secretary, told the BBC that Mandelson’s appointment was seen as “high-risk, high-reward” but that newly revealed emails changed the situation.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK weather alert 80mph winds

Winds could reach 70–80mph in the most exposed coastal areas

iStock

Met Office issues weekend alert as UK braces for 80mph winds

Highlights:

  • Met Office issues yellow warning from 8pm Sunday to 6pm Monday
  • Winds could reach 70–80mph in the most exposed coastal areas
  • Travel disruption and risk of falling debris expected
  • Residents urged to secure outdoor items ahead of stormy conditions

Strong winds expected across southern and western UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the weekend, with winds of up to 80mph forecast to affect large parts of the UK. The alert will be in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

The warning covers much of west and southwest England and Wales, along with the entire southern coast of England. It also extends up the west coast towards Manchester. Gusts of 60mph are likely inland, rising to 70–80mph in exposed coastal areas and hilltops.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

Prince Harry visits the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Britain, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

PRINCE HARRY had tea with King Charles on Wednesday (10) at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Keep ReadingShow less
South Asian WW2 veterans

The commemoration event honoured two South Asian WW2 veterans who died this year, Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain.

X/@britishfuture

South Asian WW2 veterans honoured at London commemoration

TWO South Asian Second World War veterans were honoured at a commemoration event in London on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony paid tribute to Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain, who both died this year.

The event, hosted by British Future and Eastern Eye with support from the Royal British Legion, also launched My Family Legacy, a project to raise awareness of South Asian contributions in the world wars and preserve family stories for future generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us