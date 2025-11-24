Shivangi Verma: A heart led by emotion, a journey fuelled by passion

In a world where stories shape us and emotions move us, actress Shivangi Verma stands out as a performer who brings sincerity, softness, and strength to every character she plays. From television dramas like Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor and Choti Sarrdaarni, to the big-screen energy of Badass Ravikumar, to her latest presence in the web series Yeh Hai Sanak, Shivangi has built a career defined by passion, perseverance, and an unwavering love for her craft.

What makes her journey special isn’t just her versatility — it’s the honesty with which she approaches every role, and the deep emotional connection she forms with her characters. Today, we dive into the world behind the performances: her beginnings, challenges, inspirations, and the dreams that continue to guide her forward. Join us as we explore the creative heart of Shivangi Verma.

What first connected you to creativity?

I think creativity has always been a part of who I am. Since childhood, I loved performing in front of people whether it was dancing in school functions, mimicking others, or just entertaining my family. That little spark of joy I felt while performing made me realise how much I love expressing emotions. Over time, this passion turned into a dream, and I found myself drawn completely toward acting. It feels like the most natural way for me to express what’s inside my heart.





How do you reflect on your acting journey?

When I look back, my journey feels like a beautiful mix of struggle, growth, and gratitude. There were moments of doubt, long waiting hours, and rejections but also moments of pure happiness when I saw my hard work pay off. Every project has been a new classroom for me. I’ve learned not just about acting, but about people, emotions, and myself. This journey has made me more grounded and more aware of the value of patience and consistency.



Which project has been closest to your heart?

It’s hard to pick one because every project feels like a part of me. But yes, there was one show where my character’s emotional journey really touched me deeply. The story had layers that showed love, loss, and inner strength. While playing that character, I found myself connecting with her on a personal level. Even after the shoot ended, I carried a bit of her with me. That’s the beauty of acting. Sometimes your roles teach you things about yourself that you didn’t know before.

There was a role where I had to portray a completely different personality from who I am in real life: emotionally intense, unpredictable, and even a bit grey. It challenged me because I had to unlearn my natural reactions and think like someone else entirely. It took a lot of emotional preparation and observation. But once I got into the rhythm, it was an amazing experience because I discovered new shades of performance within me.Honestly, both have their own charm. Light-hearted shows make me happy because they spread positivity and laughter, and it feels wonderful to know you’re making someone smile after a long day. But dramatic roles allow me to dive deep into emotions and explore human complexities, which is equally fulfilling. I think as an actor, it’s important to balance both to keep learning and to keep the heart connected to your art.My mother has always been my biggest inspiration. She’s the reason I am who I am today. Her strength, calmness, and ability to stay grounded in every situation inspire me every day. In the industry, I get inspired by actors who perform fearlessly and stay authentic, the ones who don’t chase fame but chase excellence. Watching such people reminds me that talent and honesty always shine through, no matter what.I would say be patient, be honest, and never stop learning. This industry tests your patience more than anything else. There will be times when things don’t go your way, but that’s when you need to trust your journey the most. Keep improving your craft, stay humble, and don’t compare your path with others. Everyone’s timing is different. If you love what you do, opportunities will find you at the right time.





Yes, there is something very close to my heart coming up soon. I can’t reveal much right now, but it’s a role that’s quite different from what I’ve done before. It’s emotionally rich, layered, and gives me a lot of space to perform. I’m excited and nervous at the same time because I want to give my best and make the audience feel something real through it.I would love to play a strong, complex woman who isn’t afraid to break stereotypes. Maybe a story about self-discovery, where she fights through her fears, finds her voice, and inspires others to do the same. I’m drawn to stories that touch hearts and leave people thinking. My dream role would be one that makes the audience feel deeply connected to something emotional, powerful, and real.Yes, absolutely! I think every actor is a storyteller at heart, and someday I would love to explore direction or production. There’s something fascinating about creating a vision from scratch and bringing it to life. I have so many ideas that I’d like to shape one day, maybe a story about human emotions, or something rooted in real life but told with honesty and sensitivity.Most people see my happy, energetic side, but very few know that I’m quite emotional and sensitive inside. I love spending time alone, writing my thoughts, and connecting with nature. I enjoy working out. It's something that relaxes me after a long day. I think everyone has a quiet side, and mine helps me stay grounded.Because acting makes me feel alive. It allows me to experience so many emotions and lives that I might never live otherwise. The joy of touching someone’s heart through your performance that’s priceless. I love the process of understanding a character, feeling her emotions, and expressing them truthfully. Being an actress gives me a purpose and a sense of connection with people, stories, and life itself.