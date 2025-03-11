AS VICE-CHANCELLOR and president of King's College London, Professor Shitij Kapur has emerged as an influential voice in global higher education, particularly where technology, mental health, and academic excellence intersect.

He returned to lead King’s in June 2021, following more than four years at the University of Melbourne, where he was dean and assistant vice chancellor (health).

Professor Kapur is well known at King’s, having previously served, between 2007 to 2016, as assistant principal, dean and head of school for the Institute of Psychiatry and the founding executive dean of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience.

Earlier this year, he announced a second year of the scholarship scheme for postgraduate students domiciled in India at an event at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, in New Delhi, which is where he originally trained.

“Having left India myself to pursue post-graduate studies, I am delighted that King’s can offer the same opportunity to others through the Vice-Chancellor’s awards,” he said.

“My recent visit to India reaffirmed our decision to offer these scholarships for a second year. Speaking to students and alumni, I was struck by their passion and the immense potential of their talent when combined with the experience King’s can provide.”

The announcement followed a successful pilot scheme, which ran last year and supported 30 PGT students in fields including data science, education management, international security, and global health.

After graduating from India’s premier medical institute in 1988, Kapur went on to complete his residency training in Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, and a Fellowship in Schizophrenia and a PhD in Neuroscience from the Institute of Medical Science, both at the University of Toronto.

He is recognised worldwide for his research on understanding psychosis and antipsychotic treatment. While at King’s he led NEWMEDS, an international consortium of scientists from 19 institutions from nine EU countries, which was one of the largest academic-industry research collaboration projects in its time.

Now, under his leadership, King’s has strengthened its global academic partnerships, particularly in the US, Europe, and Asia. These collaborations have attracted new funding streams and reinforced King's position as a hub for interdisciplinary research.

Kapur is also leading the efforts to increase the sustainability credentials of the 195-year-old university. King’s has risen from 44th to 14th globally in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings between 2024 and 2025, with the biggest score increases coming in the areas of environmental sustainability and governance.

Last year, King’s was ranked in the top 2 per cent of global universities for social and environmental impact in the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The university also achieved first in the world for Sustainable Development Goal 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production.

Kapur has received many awards and honorary fellowships including the honours of Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences (UK), Fellow of the Academy of Health and Medical Sciences (Australia) and Fellow of King's College London. He has an honorary doctorate from the University of Copenhagen.