Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 03, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Thursday began filming her next film Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The 46-year-old actress, who announced the project on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a video from the film set.   

In the boomerang video, she is seen on the sets of Sukhee. The actress gave a glimpse of her look from the film. She was dressed in a peach-coloured suit with white embroidery. Her hair was tied in a back bun. The actress wore a minimal make-up look and looked set up as she posed for the camera with the clapboard.

“A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: SUKHEE First shot done!” Shetty captioned the post.

The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series Films.

Shetty was last seen in the 2021 comedy Hungama 2, which marked her return to the screen after Apne (2007). Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Meezaan Jafri, Paresh Rawal, and debutante Pranitha Subhash in important roles and released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actress also has the action romantic comedy Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia, in the pipeline.

She is currently seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December 30
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Layered love story
Entertainment
Sam Bhattacharjee’s Top 10 Films
Entertainment
Makers unveil the final trailer for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer for next Zindagi original Mrs. & Mr. Shameem
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Dignity, respect, kindness are hallmark of a life well-led
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS-1 set to theatrically release on Sept 30, 2022
Entertainment
Ankit: No limits to my dreams
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to arrive on Jan 25, 2023
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz to launch female-oriented content platform in 2023
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Adipurush postponed to January 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions from Russia
Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December…
Survey: Majority of Indians feel ‘wife must always obey husband’
Contemporary Kathak production by The Pagrav Dance Company
Study: Covid may reverse decades of progress on gender equality