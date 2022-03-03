Shilpa Shetty starts filming her next Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Thursday began filming her next film Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The 46-year-old actress, who announced the project on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a video from the film set.

In the boomerang video, she is seen on the sets of Sukhee. The actress gave a glimpse of her look from the film. She was dressed in a peach-coloured suit with white embroidery. Her hair was tied in a back bun. The actress wore a minimal make-up look and looked set up as she posed for the camera with the clapboard.

“A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: SUKHEE First shot done!” Shetty captioned the post.

The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series Films.

Shetty was last seen in the 2021 comedy Hungama 2, which marked her return to the screen after Apne (2007). Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Meezaan Jafri, Paresh Rawal, and debutante Pranitha Subhash in important roles and released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actress also has the action romantic comedy Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia, in the pipeline.

She is currently seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

