Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer Hungama 2 to get an OTT release?

By Murtuza Iqbal

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer Hungama 2 was slated to release in August last year. But, due to the pandemic, the film was postponed and earlier this year, it was announced that the movie will hit the big screens in summer 2021.

However, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, once again the lockdown has been announced and filmmakers are now planning to release their movies on OTT platforms.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Hungama 2 will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. A source told the portal, “The shoot has been wrapped up and the makers have got a lucrative deal from the streaming platform. Things are locked verbally and the producers, Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain and Ganesh Jain, are on the verge of closing the financials.”

Hungama 2 marks filmmaker Priyadarshan’s comeback in Bollywood after a gap of eight years. His last Hindi film was the 2013 release Rangrezz.

Yesterday, the portal had reported that Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police will also release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The source added, “It’s going to be a slate of new Hindi films that the platform will announce. Last year, it was Laxmii, Bhuj, Khuda Hafiz, Sadak 2 and Big Bull. For 2021, they have Bhoot Police and Hungama 2 in their kitty and are in talks with three more films. An announcement will follow once paperwork for all the films is done.”