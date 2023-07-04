Shekhar Kapur shares details about ‘Masoom’ sequel

The sequel, titled Masoom… The New Generation, is about the “idea of home,” Kapur told Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Shekhar Kapur (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TNT)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed the theme for the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut ‘Masoom.’

The sequel, titled Masoom… The New Generation, is about the “idea of home,” Kapur told Variety, a US-based media outlet.

The details of how Masoom… The New Generation connects to the 1983 film that remains undisclosed.

Kapur revealed that the film will concentrate on an elderly couple living in a crumbling house and involve “generational change.”

“When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate and the second thing they say is ‘What’s it worth?’ The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories – people growing up, the walls have memories, the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So, I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home,” Kapur said, as per Variety.

Kapur was in London for the National Film Awards where his film, What’s Love Got to Do with It? bagged nine nominations and won four awards including best director, best British Film, best screenplay (Jemima Khan), and best-supporting actor (Asim Chaudhry), reported Variety.

Released in the year 1983, the film was written by the legendary writer Gulzar, Masoom was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child. It followed a happily married couple and their two daughters whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a boy who is the man’s son from an earlier affair. The cast included Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar.

The film received positive responses from the audience.