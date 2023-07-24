Website Logo
  • Monday, July 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur begins working on music for ‘Masoom’ sequel

The sequel is titled Masoom: The Next Generation.

Shekhar Kapur (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, whose filmography boasts of such notable titles as Mr India (1987), Bandit Queen (1994), and Elizabeth (1998), will next helm a sequel to his much-loved Bollywood film Masoom (1983).

The latest update on the much-talked-about sequel, titled Masoom: The Next Generation, suggests that the filmmaker has commenced work on its music.

Kapur, who was recently honoured with the Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations award at the IGF’s UK-India Awards, has reportedly joined forces with a successful music producer from England.

A source in the know informs, “He has been collaborating with a renowned music producer from England, on the music for the movie. The director will also be working with one of the most sought-after music composers in India for another soundtrack for Masoom: The Next Generation. He is also scouting locations while he’s in London to finalise the setting for the movie.”

The original film Masoom was based on the popular 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Sega. It starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey with Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana, and Urmila Matondkar appearing as child actors.

The screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics were by Gulzar with music by R.D. Burman. Masoom was a box-office success and went on to gain cult status in years to come.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Sacha Dhawan on his ‘Wolf’ role: ‘It’s something I haven’t seen on British TV before’
TELEVISION
Big B starts prep for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15
FILM
Filming begins on Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrushabha’
Entertainment
Sunny Deol unveils son Rajveer’s first look from debut film ‘Dono’
NEWS
Anurag Thakur takes a stern view of ‘Oppenheimer’ controversial scene
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Modi remembers “maestro of melody” Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary
FASHION
Rahul Mishra to close India Couture Week 2023
FILM
‘Barbie’ delayed in Pakistan’s Punjab province over ‘objectionable content’
FILM
‘Oppenheimer’ emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India
MUSIC
Remembering Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, a look at his timeless melodies
MUSIC
Teaser for Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic track ‘Heeriye’ out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW