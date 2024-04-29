  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Sharif discusses new loan programme with IMF chief

The cash-strapped country is seeking a new long-term extended fund facility after the current standby arrangement expires this month

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

By: Shajil Kumar

PAKISTAN prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has met IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and discussed a new loan programme to revive its economy.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh, the premier thanked Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, for her support to Pakistan in securing the $3 billion (£2.39bn) standby arrangement from IMF last year that was now nearing its completion.

Pakistan secured the $3bn IMF programme in June last year, which helped it avert a sovereign default.

The cash-strapped country is seeking a new long-term extended fund facility after the current standby arrangement expires this month.

“Both sides also discussed Pakistan entering into another IMF programme to ensure that the gains made in the past year were consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remained positive,” according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Sunday.

Sharif reiterated his government’s commitment to put Pakistan’s economy back on track.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Islamabad could secure a staff-level agreement on the new programme by early July.

Pakistan says it is seeking a loan over at least three years to help achieve macroeconomic stability and execute long-overdue and painful structural reforms, though Aurangzeb has declined to detail what size of the programme the country seeks.

If secured, it would be Pakistan’s 24th IMF bailout.

The $350bn (£279bn) economy faces a chronic balance of payments crisis, with nearly $24bn (£19.15bn) to repay in debt and interest over the next fiscal year — three times more than its central bank’s foreign currency reserves, according to Geo News.

This was the first meeting between the prime minister and Georgieva since his re-election last month, says state-run PTV News post on X. (PTI)

Related Stories

News
Parents suffer as delays mar Wimbledon crash probe
News
Jain community celebrates Lord Mahavir’s birth anniversary at UK parliament
News
Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf steps down
News
UK diabetes patients struggle with insulin shortages
News
Scotland’s first minister to resign: Media
News
Drug raids in India’s two states, 13 held
News
Ireland to send asylum seekers back to UK: Harris
News
Yousaf appeals for unity ahead of no-confidence vote
UK
25 men sentenced in Kirklees child sexual abuse case
US
Fatal crash claims lives of three Gujarati women in US
News
Tory MP Poulter defects to Labour in fresh blow for Sunak
News
Lawyers raise concerns as budgets plummet and legal aid is in crisis

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW