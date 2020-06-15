Shashank Khaitan quits Twitter, calls it a breeding ground for hate and negativity

Bollywood filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who is known for helming such successful movies as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Dhadak (2018), has deactivated his Twitter account, calling it a breeding ground for hate and negativity.

Minutes before deactivating his account, the filmmaker wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Done with Twitter, just a breeding ground for hate and negativity. Very sad that a platform so powerful, could not be used to create a better world. Praying for peace and love always. Deactivating my account now @Twitterindia.”

In an Instagram post, Shashank wrote that he hopes such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness. “Finally deleted my twitter account. I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform, but I believe every voice is important. Hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness. Praying for a peaceful world always,” he wrote.

On the work front, Shashank Khaitan was set to reteam with his friend and frequent collaborator Varun Dhawan for a film called Mr Lele. Karan Johar was bankrolling the project under his production house, Dharma Productions. However, shortly after Mr Lele was announced with much fanfare, it got shelved for reasons best known to the makers of the film.

Before Mr Lele was officially announced, Shashank and Varun were also planning to collaborate on a high-profile war drama called Rannbhoomi, but that project was also put in cold storage.

There is no update on which project Khaitan is currently working on.