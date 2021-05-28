Website Logo
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770

Entertainment

Shashank Khaitan eager to break his image with actioner Yoddha

Shashank Khaitan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shashank Khaitan, a Whistling Woods International graduate, made his directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The rom-com went on to do commercially well at the box office.

In 2017, Khaitan returned with its sequel titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which also set the cash registers jingling at the ticket window. After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, his next was Dhadak (2018), which provided a launchpad to iconic Indian actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor who paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. The romantic film was a box-office hit.

Khaitan is next working on Mr Lele, a film that has gone through several casting changes ever since its official announcement in early 2020. After Mr Lele, the director was expected to move on to helm an out-and-out action film titled Yoddha.

However, just like Mr Lele, Yoddha has also suffered several setbacks over the past one year. The film was supposed to star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. However, the Kabir Singh (2019) actor walked out of the project earlier this year, leaving Khaitan in the lurch.

Kapoor was supposed to start working on the actioner after wrapping up his upcoming sports drama film Jersey, but he opted out of it to be part of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s streaming show to make his digital debut.

But from what we hear, Khaitan has yet not lost hope on Yoddha. The filmmaker, who is known for making romantic comedies, wants to break his image with Yoddha, which is a high octane, lavishly mounted action film set to be shot across several international locations. He wants to revive the project with Shahid Kapoor once the coronavirus situation in India and abroad gets a little better.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti 2
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
FILM
ZEE5 acquires Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De for digital release
FILM
Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts
NEWS
Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years
News
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
News
Higher takeaway demand helps EG Group make profit in Q1
NEWS
US president Biden to sign order to stop anti-Asian American bias
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Huma Qureshi on Maharani: It’s been one of those characters where you…
NEWS
Chancellor Sunak defends his Greensill texts with ex-prime minister Cameron
INDIA
Tata acquires majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket
NEWS
UNICEF ropes in Manushi Chhillar to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings