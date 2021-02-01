Sharad Malhotra thanks Ekta Kapoor for offering him Naagin 5

By: Mohnish Singh







No one can deny the fact that the supernatural sells like hotcakes on Indian television, the best example being the hugely successful Naagin series, created by content czarina Ekta Kapoor.

The Balaji Telefilms’ head honcho has so far produced five seasons of Naagin and all of them managed to attract audiences in huge numbers. The latest addition to the Naagin franchise, Naagin 5, is about to end its successful run on Colors, and lead actor Sharad Malhotra is grateful to producer Ekta Kapoor for offering him the opportunity of playing the character of Veeranshu Singhania on the show.

Talking to an Indian daily, Malhotra says that 2020 has been a great year for him despite the pandemic wreaking havoc worldwide. “When the whole world froze, Ekta ma’am offered me this amazing character, and I was lucky to have been part of this huge franchise. I think 2020 has been an amazing year for me. It was the year of the pandemic, but professionally for me, the year was fantastic,” says the actor.







He goes on to add that his character Veeranshu Singhania from Naagin 5 is always going to be a part of him. “Personally, I had a few losses and setbacks, but I think 2020 has been great, and 2021 has started on a great note, too. But saying goodbye is not too great, it brings back all those memories we had with the cast, all the fun we had on set. Veeranshu Singhania will always be a part of me, it will be with me forever and I will always be grateful and thankful to Ekta ma’am for giving me the show,” concludes the actor.

Naagin 5 also stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal on its cast. Buzz has it that the supernatural drama is set to be replaced by a new show revolving around vampires. An official confirmation is awaited though.











