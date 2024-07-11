Shantipriya: Finding new worlds and experiences

The top leading lady in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema of late 1980s and early 1990s discusses her journey and return in front of the camera.

SHANTIPRIYA has lived life on her own terms. She became a top leading lady in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, after making a winning acting debut in 1987.

Despite being at the height of her fame, the popular actress then walked away from the spotlight less than seven years later and chose to focus on herself.

She made a few quick comebacks on television, but then stepped back again for a decade, before making a welcome return in smash hit 2022 web series Dharavi Bank. The popular fan favourite is now back to doing what she does best and looking forward to taking on challenging roles.

Eastern Eye caught up with Shantipriya to discuss her journey and return in front of the camera.

What are your fondest memories of working in the movies as a leading lady?

Working in movies as a leading lady was a whirlwind of incredible moments. One of my fondest memories is the camaraderie on set and the creative collaboration that brings a character to life.

Which of your films were closest to your heart?

Among my films, Enga Ooru Pattu Karan (1987) holds a special place in my heart. It was a project where I felt deeply connected to the character’s journey and had the opportunity to explore a range of emotions.

Which film character would you say challenged you the most?

The character that challenged me most was in Saugandh (1991). It required delving into complex layers of emotions and motivations, pushing me to expand my acting skills. Who did you most enjoy working with in cinema? I’ve been fortunate to work with many talented individuals, but one person I particularly enjoyed working with in cinema was film director, Vamsy. His vision and passion for storytelling was truly inspiring.

What was it like making the move from south Indian cinema to Bollywood during those early days?

Transitioning from south Indian cinema to Bollywood was definitely an exciting adventure. It allowed me to explore different cultural nuances in storytelling as well as connect with a broader audience.

Do you regret stepping away from films at such a young age, despite being so successful?

Stepping away from films at a young age was a difficult decision, but it allowed me to focus on personal growth and explore other aspects of life. I don’t regret it because it enriched my perspective and allowed me to come back with renewed passion.

What did you most miss during your time away from the spotlight?

I missed the energy of being on set, the thrill of bringing characters to life, and the interactions with the creative team.

You successfully made a comeback on television, but then took another long break. Why was that?

Making a comeback on a successful television series was a rewarding experience, but I took another break to prioritise family and personal projects.

It’s important to find balance and fulfilment in different aspects of life.

How much did the rousing response to your web series Dharavi Bank mean?

The Dharavi Bank positive reviews meant the world to me. It reaffirmed the impact of storytelling and the connection with the audience.

What are your plans going forward?

Looking forward, I’m excited about diverse projects that challenge me creatively. I want to explore characters with depth and stories that resonate with people on a deeper level.

What inspires you creatively?

Creatively, I’m inspired by human emotions, real-life experiences, and the power of storytelling to evoke empathy and understanding.

Finally, why do you love being an actress?

I love being an actress because it allows me to step into different worlds, empathise with diverse perspectives, and create connections through art.