Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753

News

Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court

Shamima Begum fled to war-torn Syria at the age of 15 in 2015. (File photo)

By: SattwikBiswal

SHAMIMA BEGUM, who left Britain to join Daesh (Islamic State group) and had her British citizenship revoked was a victim of human trafficking, a court has heard on Friday (18).

She was a 15-year-old schoolgirl when she travelled from London to Syria with two fellow pupils in February 2015.

Britain’s interior ministry revoked her citizenship on national security grounds after she was discovered heavily pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

The Court of Appeal ruled last July that Begum could return to Britain to challenge the decision.

But the Supreme Court in February overturned the lower court ruling, and prevented her from doing so on national security grounds.

Begum, now 21, is challenging the interior ministry’s decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) that deals with deportations on national security grounds and the revocation of citizenship.

Her lawyer, Samantha Knights, claimed Begum was “a child trafficked to and remaining in Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage”.

She also argued that revoking Begum’s citizenship left her stateless and the decision was procedurally unfair.

The court was told Begum was living in a “dire” and “fundamentally unsafe environment in which violence is endemic” in the al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria.

Knights added there was a “serious and present danger” to Begum after the media located her whereabouts and due to her engagement with Western legal processes.

The lawyer argued against delaying her appeal until the conclusion of a separate case in March 2022.

Lawyer David Blundell, representing Britain’s interior ministry, said Begum should not be allowed to change the grounds of her appeal.

“The absence of a claim that she has been trafficked means this ground proceeds on an uncertain factual basis. It is entirely speculative,” he said.

An estimated 900 Britons travelled to Syria and Iraq to join IS. The government has prosecuted returnees and revoked more than 150 people’s citizenship, with unconfirmed numbers stuck in Syria.

During a recent interview with journalist Andrew Drury, she had said: “I don’t think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake.

“I personally don’t think that I need to be rehabilitated, but I would want to help other people be rehabilitated. I would love to help.”

At the end of the interview when Drury asked what she would say to those in the UK who do not want her to return, Begum had said: “Can I come home please, pretty please?”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
UK
NHS App’s popularity soars, reaches over six million users
UK
Businesswoman spared jail after stalking and threatening to kill 27-year-old son
News
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan faces trial for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old boy
INDIA
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
News
UN virtual climate negotiations miss common ground
News
Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO
UK
Students suffering racial trauma can defer exams, says Goldsmiths
UK
Racial discrimination, bullying on maternity wards threaten mothers and babies, UK doctors’ watchdog…
UK
Former staff at Sellafield says she was sacked when she flagged bullying and…
PAKISTAN
India’s presence in Afghanistan is larger than it ought to be: Pakistan
News
Priyanka Chopra to host podcast for Victoria’s Secret
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support…
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4