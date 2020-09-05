Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Netflix’s action-thriller

It has been a couple of months since speculations have been doing the rounds that Shahid Kapoor is set to be the next Bollywood star to join the digital bandwagon. And if fresh reports are anything to go by, the actor has finally signed a high-profile project which will mark his foray into the digital world.

We hear that Kapoor is next doing an action-thriller film for Netflix. The untitled project is said to be based on the Operation Cactus, which the Government of India launched in the Maldives in 1988 to prevent a coup by a group of 200 Sri Lankan militants against then President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

If reports are to be believed, Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead character of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara who commanded paratroopers of an Indian Army parachute brigade and regiment in the military operation. The operation grabbed a lot of attention from national and international media.

The project will mark the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar. Nimbalkar has previously assisted renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on several notable films such as Kaminey (2009), Haider, Rangoon (2016), and Pataakha (2018). Amar Butala is attached as an independent producer.

We also hear that Shahid Kapoor has signed a multi-film deal with the streaming media giant, Netflix. The aforementioned project will be the first to get rolling. Reportedly, Netflix is set to bankroll the film on a lavish scale, on the lines of Extraction (2020) and Triple Frontier (2019). They will officially announce the project in November, with principal photography expected to commence in mid-2021.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will first finish the remaining portions of his next Bollywood film, Jersey. The movie, which is an official remake of the superhit Telugu sports drama of the same name, also features his father Pankaj Kapur, and talented actress Mrunal Thakur in important roles.